First Thursday will liven up downtown Aug. 5

Countryfied and The Boondock Boys will entertain during the downtown party this Thursday

First Thursday is all queued up for Aug. 5, with music, vendors and food carts on a warm summer evening in downtown Madras.

The monthly summer celebration begins at quitting time, 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, and goes until 8 p.m. along Fifth Street between B and D streets in the downtown core.

"It's super fun, and the weather is perfect," said First Thursday organizer Angela Rhodes, owner of Penelope's Soaps and Such.

The Madras Downtown Association puts on the event the first Thursday of each month from June through September as a way to entice people downtown.

Mark Mobley and a couple of his Countryfied band members will set up outside of Rhode's shop on Southeast Fifth Street and provide music and entertainment.

The Boondock Boys will play their acoustic tunes in the alley near the OK Barbershop.

There will be an ice-cream truck and a bouncy house for kids. Green Knottz Dispensary and Madras Rocks will have tables, and others will sell clothing, wooden signs and bakery items.

Rhodes invites the community to join in the celebration of First Thursday.

"It's been fun. Every time, it's just been a ball," she said.