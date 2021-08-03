Blaise Pascal: One of the 17th century’s best intellects
Blaise Pascal (1623–62) was a man of many talents. In his short life, he made significant contributions to the fields of philosophy, mathematics, physics and theology. When not working on the mysteries of the universe, Pascal also found time to invent a calculating machine and to establish an omnibus system in Paris (the profits of which went to the poor), and this from a man who died before his 40th birthday. He is generally considered to have been one of the 17th-century’s best intellects; indeed, many commentators report that even the great philosopher René Descartes was envious of Pascal’s prodigious abilities.www.independent.co.uk
