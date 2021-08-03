PHELPS HEALTH: Shenefield makes first report as CEO

Taylor County won’t be getting involved in the carbon credit business, at least not anytime soon. Forest administrator Jake Walcisak said the long and short of it is that Blue Source, the carbon developer the county had been meeting with, was no longer interested in working with Taylor County because the project isn’t large enough. He said Blue Source has evaluated the 15,400 acres of county forest. He said the analysis showed in the first 10 years, the forest would generate 315,000 tons of carbon storage and at the current market rate of $9.50 per ton, the project value was $3 million with $2.2 million of that being paid to the county. Walcisak said Blue Source needed a minimum of 400,000 tons to meet its business model. He said Taylor County would need 20,000 acres of county forest to reach 400,000 tons.