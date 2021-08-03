Jungle Cruise Opens at Number One

It’s really great to be able to walk out of an experience you were very unsure about and feel satisfied in a very much surprising outcome. Expectations are a tough thing to measure, they can very much color our individual thoughts in a very positive or a very negative way. And yet sometimes you can be so easily swayed by an overwhelming sense of joy and excitement that you just cannot help but be carried over with the same rush commonly associated with an amusement ride. And yet coincidentally enough, this joy ride you embark on with this film just so happens to be based on an actual theme park attraction that is over 65 years old now when it opened with the rest of Disneyland Park back in July of 1955.