Jungle Cruise Opens at Number One

By David Yerion
lordsofgaming.net
 4 days ago

This weekend, the Disney movie Jungle Cruise stomped down Old and Snake Eyes. Neither movie was able to keep their respective spot on the box office list. In fact, the GI Joe spin-off fell out of the top three entirely. Jungle Cruise Stomping the Competition. Disney has a way of...

lordsofgaming.net

marketresearchtelecast.com

Jungle Cruise: Reviews and Reactions

The first reactions to Jungle Cruise define it as an adventure fun and livelyIt feels like a real theme park. A few days after the premiere of Jungle Cruise, reactions have fallen on the upcoming action-adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson Y Emily Blunt Inspired by the old Disney attraction. The film, set in the early 20th century, follows the adventures of a riverboat captain who takes a British scientist and her brother on a jungle mission to find the Tree of Life. In the process, they must battle dangerous animals, a deadly environment, and a group of competing expeditionaries who want to get ahead of themselves.
rockydailynews.com

Disney’s Jungle Cruise makes $34.1 million opening weekend

LOS ANGELES — Despite growing concerns over the delta variant, “Jungle Cruise” still drew moviegoers out to theaters during the film’s opening weekend to sail atop the North American box office. The Disney film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt exceeded expectations by pulling in more than $34.1 million over...
York Dispatch Online

'Jungle Cruise' is a disjointed joyride

One surefire way to know a film isn’t working the way it’s intended is if you notice yourself pondering each individual element rather than being swept away by how they’re working together. That’s the problem with Disney’s new adventure film inspired by a theme park ride, “Jungle Cruise.”. Directed by...
thecinemaholic.com

Where To Stream Jungle Cruise?

‘Jungle Cruise’ is an adventure film based on the Disney theme park attraction of the same name that tells the story of Captain Frank Wolff, Dr. Lily Houghton, and her brother MacGregor, who search for the Tree of Life, which possesses unparalleled healing abilities. It is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Jack Whitehall in the lead roles.
mouseinfo.com

PICTORIAL: Inside the D23 Opening Night fan event for JUNGLE CRUISE at the El Capitan Theatre!

There are certain perks of living in Southern California that many of us have taken for granted. (It’s hard not to do the obligatory “take for granite” joke.) From theme parks to beaches to extravagant outdoor malls, there is a lot to enjoy in the area. With top-tier blockbusters finally making their return to theaters, there is only one venue that truly evokes the Disney spirit and provides a true spectacle for Disney’s newest film. Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE has approached the docks, some say it’s a paradox, at the El Capitan Theatre!
Davis Enterprise

‘Jungle Cruise’: A delightful voyage

Starring: Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, Edgar Ramírez, Veronica Falcón, Sulem Calderon. Old-style adventure is enhanced by pure star power. I know what you’re thinking. Another movie based on a silly Disneyland ride?. OK, granted; the first few “Pirates of the Caribbean” entries were a...
my967thecoast.com

“Jungle Cruise” tops North American box office in opening weekend with $34M

Disney’s fantasy adventure film “Jungle Cruise” was the No. 1 movie at the North American box office with a three-day estimate of 34.18 million U.S. dollars in its opening weekend. The film also earned 30 million dollars worldwide in Disney Plus Premier Access. Disney+ subscribers in the United States have the option to pay an additional, one-time 29.99 dollars fee to watch the film.
Posted by
CinemaBlend

How Much Money Did Disney’s Jungle Cruise Make At The Box Office Opening Night?

Jungle Cruise first entered development at Disney in 2004, and there was even a time when Toy Story duo Tom Hanks and Tim Allen were set to star in the film adaptation of the popular Disney Parks attraction. Ultimately Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt filled those slots instead, and following various delays, Jungle Cruise is now playing in both theaters and on Disney+’s Premier Access tier. So how did the movie perform on the big screen on its opening night?
Box Office Mojo

‘Jungle Cruise’ To Lead, Counterprogramming ‘Stillwater’ and ‘The Green Knight’ To Open Soft

It’s a busy weekend at the box office, with three new wide releases: Jungle Cruise from Disney, Stillwater from Focus, and The Green Knight from A24. Jungle Cruise should have a steady lead this weekend, while the other newcomers, which offer solid counterprogramming as adult fare, will likely be in the single digits, with some of the previous weeks’ holdovers likely coming in between. With Covid-19 cases at their highest point since April and projected to keep increasing, we may see lower openings and bigger drops than expected, though the box office remains hard to predict either way.
thedesertreview.com

Jungle Cruise: An exhilarating ride

It’s really great to be able to walk out of an experience you were very unsure about and feel satisfied in a very much surprising outcome. Expectations are a tough thing to measure, they can very much color our individual thoughts in a very positive or a very negative way. And yet sometimes you can be so easily swayed by an overwhelming sense of joy and excitement that you just cannot help but be carried over with the same rush commonly associated with an amusement ride. And yet coincidentally enough, this joy ride you embark on with this film just so happens to be based on an actual theme park attraction that is over 65 years old now when it opened with the rest of Disneyland Park back in July of 1955.
flickdirect.com

Jungle Cruise Secret Skipper

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt surprised fans on the #JungleCruise ride at Disneyland. The catch? They could only say what co-star Jack Whitehall told them to say... Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.
FOXBusiness

Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' floats to $90M global opening weekend, over $30M from streaming

Disney's Jungle Cruise has floated to the top of the box office this weekend with a $90 million global debut. The film earned a better-than-expected $34.2 million in its domestic box office and $27.6 million internationally. Meanwhile, consumers who chose to pay $29.99 to watch the film through Disney+'s Premier Access accounted for over $30 million of the film's total proceeds.
Movies/Film

‘Jungle Cruise’ Opens Big, ‘Green Knight’ Does Well for an A24 Movie

Not to beat a dead horse or anything, but every box office report these days comes with the important caveat that we’re still in the midst of a pandemic. That means families are still a bit hesitant to turn out for blockbusters, smaller movies are facing even more dire struggles than they already were, and Disney continues to goose their box office numbers by including Disney+ Premier Access rentals. The new normal, people!
Journal & Topics

‘Jungle Cruise’ Somehow Delivers

“Jungle Cruise” (127 min., Rated PG-13 for adventure violence, mild language and some suggestive material). 7 out of 10. A year overdue due to the Covid panic of 2020, “Jungle Cruise” has finally shipped into port to your local theaters amid a great deal of expectation. That’s the common wisdom speculated as it’s been reported a sequel is already in the works. I’m a huge fan of Emily Blunt and I’ve never found any of the Dwayne Johnson movies lacking entertainment. As co-leads, they make a good team…sparring as two would-be lovers on a treacherous mission down the Amazon where danger lurks around every bend in the river.
fourstateshomepage.com

Dr. Karl – Jungle Cruise

JUNGLE CRUISE IS A 2021 FANTASY ADVENTURE FILM BASED ON WALT DISNEY`S THEME PARK ATTRACTION OF THE SAME NAME. THE FILM FOLLOWS THE CAPTAIN OF A SMALL RIVERBOAT WHO TAKES A GROUP OF TRAVELERS THROUGH THE JUNGLE IN SEARCH OF THE TREE OF LIFE. STARRING: EMILY BLUNT, DWAYNE JOHNSON, PAUL...

