Travel from Midwest to Tampa Bay up more than 100 percent

As Americans have begun traveling again, the number of visitors to Tampa Bay from the U.S. Midwest has been skyrocketing. In the first quarter of 2021, Tampa Bay’s beaches in St. Pete/Clearwater saw an increase of more than 100 percent in the number of visitors from certain Midwestern cities compared to the same period in 2019, according to Visit St. Pete/Clearwater’s data partner Arrivalist. The data includes both fly and drive visitors.