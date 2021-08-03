Cancel
The Ridiculous Amount Of Whiskey America Drank In The 1800s

By Chase Shustack
As with all things, drinking must be enjoyed in moderation and responsibly to help keep us and others around us safe. Even the supposedly hard-nosed Puritans enjoyed a good drink every now and then — clergymen Increase Mather described liquor as a "a good creature of God," reports Maine History. The first president had to deal with the Whiskey Rebellion (over liquor taxes). Combine all that with the bootleggers and speakeasies of the 1920s, and it's clear that liquor has always been a part of American history. There was, however, a time when American citizens drank whiskey like it was water — seven gallons of ethanol a year per capita, according to Daniel Okrent, author of "Last Call: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition."

