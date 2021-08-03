The Ridiculous Amount Of Whiskey America Drank In The 1800s

Major figures don’t really “retire” in the American whiskey industry. Sure, they might step down as an active master distiller for a major distillery, but these long-haulers, typically regarded as legends of the industry, have a tendency to stay on in ceremonial positions at the very least. Still others take their talents to the whiskey equivalent of free agency, becoming sought-after consultants typically hired by new brands to create recipes and give them a sheen of legitimacy. Look at the likes of Dave Pickerell, who worked at Maker’s Mark for years before becoming the industry’s preeminent consultant, guiding brands such as WhistlePig, Watershed and Garrison Brothers to where they are today. Point is, it’s not often that one of these guys just rests on their laurels—once you’re in the bourbon world, you’re there for life.