Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

21 Nail Polishes That’ll Compliment Your Beach Look Perfectly

thezoereport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you strategically pack a week in advance or throw everything into your suitcase 45 minutes prior to heading out the door for your destination, there’s one thing you won’t want to leave behind for your trip: your favorite nail polishes for a beach vacation. In fact, any beauty lover knows bringing along your go-to summer shades is equally as important as packing your bikinis.

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Art#Nail Polish#Sunscreen#Polishes#Tzr#Limey Green Looking#Shrek#Opi#Pear Adise Cove#Smith Cult#Olive June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
ApparelFootwear News

These 5 Simple Shoe Hacks Take the Pain Out of Wearing High Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. While a growing number of brands are working to make their heel offerings more comfortable, the market is still ripen with styles that prioritize fashion over function. A lack of cushioning coupled with a towering stiletto heel can easily lead to sore arches, while a stiff leather upper and narrow toe box can cause painful blisters and exacerbate existing foot problems like bunions. Thankfully, though, there are some handy products available that can help you enjoy the aesthetic benefits of wearing your favorite heels without sacrificing comfort.
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

5 Expert-Approved Tips for Your Healthiest Nails Ever

I don't bite my nails, and I take a bunch of great supplements, but for years, my nails basically didn't grow at all. Okay, that's a slight exaggeration—they did grow but only to a little way past the tip of my finger before they'd then break off. I dabbled in acrylics, but that left them feeling weaker than when I started, so honestly, I was stumped. Manicurists would always tell me that I had great nail beds, but while well-meaning, their compliments felt a little redundant if the lengths of my nails were brittle and weak.
Apparelcollegefashion.net

Terry Cloth Clothing: Get the Summer’s Hottest Trend, On a Budget

Take on the terry cloth trend with these fashion picks under $60, including clothing, swimwear, and accessories!. This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. This post will show you the trendiest terry...
Hair CareIn Style

How to Grow Out Your Bangs Without Completely Hating Your Hair

If you're under the impression that bangs are a big commitment because you have to get regular trims, just wait until you find yourself wanting to grow them out. Deciding it's time to move on from your bangs is the easy part. The struggle is getting through the four or five months it actually takes to fully grow out your bangs. Even TRESemmé global stylist Justine Marjan confirms that this can be a dark period for your hair and psyche.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

13 Relaxed Pieces in the Nordstrom Sale That Are Secretly Ultra-Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We are pretty much over tight clothing — not like we were ever quite in love with it in the first place. We wore it because we liked the way it looked, not because it was more comfortable than wearing looser, more relaxed clothes. Every time we wore something that required shapewear, especially, we questioned why we were making ourselves so miserable.
Apparelfashionisers.com

4 Outfits for a Beginner Soft Girl Aesthetic

Love it or hate it, social media has had a huge impact on the fashion industry, and the most recent trend hitting your feed is all about aesthetics. If you’ve been drawn in by fashion influencers and their creative styles, you might have become familiar with the soft girl aesthetic.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

8 best halal nail polishes: Breathable formulas that deliver on shine and colour

Those who are regular visitors to the salon will be all too familiar with the damage that constantly wearing polish can cause, Namely dry, brittle nails that are prone to breakage. Enter “breathable”, or “water permeable” varnishes.Unlike regular polishes, breathable formulas are made up of polymers that allow oxygen and water molecules to reach the nail. This means you can enjoy the perfect mani while keeping your talons healthy and hydrated.Although the concept first came about in 2013, the number of brands producing breathable polishes has increased. Formulas have also improved and product offerings have diversified.For Muslims, an advantage of...
Behind Viral VideosRefinery29

This Simple TikTok Hack Creates A Summer Smoky Eye In Moments

When it comes to smart beauty hacks, TikTok is the gift that keeps on giving. Recently we discovered the homemade BB cream that's so good it'll make you ditch your foundation, and brow mapping for the most symmetrical DIY eyebrows ever. This week, it's all about eye makeup — specifically the glamorous, summer smoky eye. It makes sense. With restrictions having been lifted across much of the UK and this summer set to be much more social than the last, makeup is trending in a big way. Lots of us are keen to make up for lost time and TikTok's beauty enthusiasts have come up with a way that'll help you achieve a flawless eye look in a matter of moments — and the speedy trick is taking the app by storm.
Skin Carecoveteur.com

We Tried It: This Serum Faded My Dark Spots in Under Two Weeks

I'll be honest, I have little to complain about when it comes to the general state of my skin. I've never had to deal with serious, cystic acne, just the occasional zit here and there, typically during that time of the month. But something changed once the pandemic hit. I'm not sure what the real cause behind my skin's rebellion was, but I'll chalk it up to stress wreaking havoc on my hormones. Regardless of the reason, a new pimple seemed to appear on my forehead and chin every single day. And even though I avoided picking the zits (for the most part), they still left behind the dreaded dark mark: post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. I decided to change up my skin-care routine, and after about six to eight weeks of consistency, even though my dark spots hadn't completely faded, my skin appeared to reach a form of equilibrium—it was looking smoother, more even, and I'd managed to avoid any breakouts. Everything was great...until my skin started to freak out again. Around that same time, I received a sample of Dieux Skin's new Deliverance Serum. I noticed that it had niacinamide in the formula, an ingredient that helps soothe inflammation and solve pigmentation issues, so I decided to introduce it into my routine. It was a complete game changer for my skin—keep reading to find out why.
Skin Carebravotv.com

This Is Every Beauty Product Melissa Gorga Is Obsessed with Right Now

Melissa Gorga is practically synonymous with bronzed cheeks, nude lips, and lush brown hair with caramel streaks. But even though The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has her signature beauty look down pat, she also changes things up from to time, especially when the seasons change. In a...
Skin CareTelegraph

The simple trick to glowing skin at any age

We are in the full swing of summer, and I think there is no better time to talk about dewy blushers, which have become a category of make-up in their own right this year. Part-blusher, part-highlighter, using one of these is the quickest way to make your skin look more awake and plumped up.
Hair Carethecut.com

This Shampoo Makes My Hair Look the Shiniest It Has Been in Weeks

I know what my hair looks like when it’s bad: limp, flat, oily, and dull. It has trouble motivating itself to exercise. It doesn’t feel like cooking or going out to eat, just microwaving leftovers for days on end. But Redken’s Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo perked up my hair like a visit from a friend with the personality of a golden retriever.
Hair CareRefinery29

Living Proof’s New Dry Shampoo Is A Magic Elixir For Sweaty Summer Hair

Depending on weather conditions and propensity to sweating, dry shampoo may be essential to your hair care routine. While there's no shortage of options for the myriad of different hair types out there, there is one bottle that stands out as among the rest due to its magical cleansing benefits: Living Proof's PhD Dry Shampoo. If you've yet to experience the magic of the formula firsthand, it's become a cult favorite (boasting over 3,000 Sephora reviews) for its lightweight texture, intoxicating scent, and ability to actually cleanse along with condition the hair without weighing it down. And now, five years after the first bestselling formula launched, Living Proof is releasing a new-and-improved edition. The PhD Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo launched this morning, featuring an updated "lighter" scent and "optimized" conditioning ingredients that work even harder to eliminate activated powder residue — aka it still has all the classic oil/sweat/odor-fighting qualities as its popular predecessor but with amped up softness, natural shine, and "fresh-out-of-the-shower" feel. (Other superpowers include being safe for color-treated hair, plus adding a shine-boosting, softening effect that is virtually unheard of when it comes to dry shampoo.) Below, read up on our review of the new release as two R29 Shopping team members (a dry shampoo newbie and a Living Proof superfan) test it out IRL.

Comments / 0

Community Policy