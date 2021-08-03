Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Amgen says it expects pandemic to limit sales through 2021

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. biotech Amgen Inc on Tuesday said its second-quarter revenue rose 5%, but recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited patient interactions with healthcare providers, is expected to remain gradual for the rest of 2021. The pandemic “has suppressed the volume of new patients starting treatment, which...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Pandemic#Biotech#Cholesterol#Reuters#Amgen Inc#Enbrel#Aimovig#Repatha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & BiotechFOXBusiness

Moderna CEO on when to expect COVID booster shot to be available

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel revealed during an interview with "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday when his company’s COVID-19 booster vaccine could be available to the public as the delta variant spreads across the globe. He noted that the company is "waiting for a bit more data," but said in some...
Medical & BiotechFreethink

Pfizer has manufactured the first batch of Delta variant vaccines

Pharma giant Pfizer has already developed and manufactured ingredients for a COVID-19 vaccine targeting the highly contagious Delta variant. The Delta variant: As the coronavirus spreads, its genetic code can undergo mutations. Versions of the virus with a unique set of mutations are called a new variant or strain. New...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Cigna sees larger impact from pandemic to 2021 earnings

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp (CI.N) doubled its estimate of the hit to full-year earnings from the pandemic as it reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and maintained its annual adjusted earnings forecast. The company said on Thursday it now expects full-year earnings to take a hit of...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Kellogg sales rise, beat expectations

Kellogg Co. reported second-quarter net income of $380 million, or $1.11, up from $351 million, or $1.02 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.14 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.03. Revenue of $3.555 billion was up from $3.465 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $3.431 billion. Kellogg now expects organic net sales for 2021 to be flat to up 1%, slightly up from previous guidance for flat sales. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $13.886 billion, implying a 0.8% increase. Kellogg stock rose 1.2% in Thursday premarket trading, though shares are down 0.3% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index has gained 17.2% for 2021 so far.
Public Healthwibqam.com

Novavax again delays seeking U.S. approval for COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) -Novavax Inc on Thursday again delayed its timeline for seeking U.S. authorization for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, and the company now expects to file for its emergency use in the fourth quarter of 2021. It had previously said it would seek emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food...
Marketsinvesting.com

2 Healthcare ETFs To Consider As Delta Cases Surge

The increase in global cases of the Delta variant has meant increased volatility for many stocks. Yet, broader indices keep making new highs. So far in the year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average , the S&P 500 , as well as the tech-heavy NASDAQ 100 indexes are all up: around 14.5%, 17.5% and 16.5%, respectively.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

CVS Health Q2 Profit Beats Estimates; Sees FY21 Result Above Market

(RTTNews) - Health solutions company CVS Health Corp. (CVS), on Wednesday, recorded second-quarter profit above estimates and the company once again raised its full year outlook. Quarterly revenues rose 11.1% year-on-year driven by growth across all segments. Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $2.42 compared to $2.64, prior year. On...
Public Healthhealthcaredive.com

CVS profit dips to $2.8B as patients return, COVID-19 costs persist

Returning utilization of health services and higher-than-expected COVID-19 care costs drove CVS Health's net income in the second quarter down 7% year over year to $2.8 billion, the healthcare behemoth reported Wednesday. The payer business, which includes Aetna, reported a medical loss ratio of 84.1%, up significantly from 70.3% the...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Amgen (AMGN) Q2 Earnings Top, COVID-Led Sales Woes to Linger

AMGN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $4.38 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13. Earnings rose 4% year over year due to higher revenues and lower share count. Total revenues of $6.53 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.43 billion. Total revenues rose...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-CVS Health profit falls 6.5% on higher medical costs

(Adds details on medical costs, outlook) Aug 4 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp reported a 6.5% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hit by higher costs at its health insurance unit as demand for non-COVID healthcare services normalized. Health insurers saw lower medical costs during the initial phase of the...
Financial ReportsForexTV.com

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Amgen Is Down Nearly 7% Today

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares were trading 6.8% lower late Wednesday following a second-quarter earnings beat that was marred by lowered full-year guidance. The biopharma outfit turned $6.5 billion worth of sales into per-share earnings of $4.38 for the three-month stretch ending in June, both up from year-ago figures, and both topping consensus estimates. Analysts were only modeling a profit of $4.09 per share and revenue of $6.46 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy