Hula’s Asian Hawaiian BBQ in Palm Desert is Now Hiring for a number of positions

Hula's at Palm Desert is hiring as many employees as they can find.

Owners Jerry and Sandy Wong say they're looking for cooks, servers, and server assistants. Jerry believes "if you had a choice of having to live in the desert, and you want to be in Hawaii, the best place to be at is at Hula's."

The couple says candidates should enjoy meeting people and don't need to worry about having prior experience in the job they're applying for.

"We make life easy. We'll give you whatever you need to apply," Jerry added.

On the other side of the restaurant's front doors, which feature an image of the actual apartment building Jerry grew up in, is a joyful environment that embodies the spirit of Aloha, and offers something unique compared to other restaurants.

Jerry says "an employee that's been with us continuously for 12 months, we'll send to Hawaii."

Hula's will cover airfare and hotel expenses for a week-long trip to the island. "We really believe in incentives and rewards," adds Jerry.

The restaurant known for its unique blend of dishes featuring Asian, American, and Hawaiian spices also prides itself in enabling their employees to grow within the company.

The owners say they "want to develop employees to be able to run and own, or partially own, a restaurant."

They can also prove it.

Jerry and Sandy Wong say they're getting ready to turn over their South Dakota restaurant to employees by the end of the year, adding they take care of their employees "better than anybody else does."

Jerry says "if you ask our employees they'll tell you that we do things that no other employer would do."

If you're interested in applying as a cook, server, or server assistant at Hula's in Palm Desert you can call and make an appointment to fill out a job application, or can simply walk in to apply.

You can also find more information on Hula's website .

