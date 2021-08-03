Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Hula’s Asian Hawaiian BBQ in Palm Desert is Now Hiring for a number of positions

By Jennifer Franco
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FmkEZ_0bGhK40G00

Hula's at Palm Desert is hiring as many employees as they can find.

Owners Jerry and Sandy Wong say they're looking for cooks, servers, and server assistants. Jerry believes "if you had a choice of having to live in the desert, and you want to be in Hawaii, the best place to be at is at Hula's."

The couple says candidates should enjoy meeting people and don't need to worry about having prior experience in the job they're applying for.

"We make life easy. We'll give you whatever you need to apply," Jerry added.

On the other side of the restaurant's front doors, which feature an image of the actual apartment building Jerry grew up in, is a joyful environment that embodies the spirit of Aloha, and offers something unique compared to other restaurants.

Jerry says "an employee that's been with us continuously for 12 months, we'll send to Hawaii."

Hula's will cover airfare and hotel expenses for a week-long trip to the island. "We really believe in incentives and rewards," adds Jerry.

The restaurant known for its unique blend of dishes featuring Asian, American, and Hawaiian spices also prides itself in enabling their employees to grow within the company.

The owners say they "want to develop employees to be able to run and own, or partially own, a restaurant."

They can also prove it.

Jerry and Sandy Wong say they're getting ready to turn over their South Dakota restaurant to employees by the end of the year, adding they take care of their employees "better than anybody else does."

Jerry says "if you ask our employees they'll tell you that we do things that no other employer would do."

If you're interested in applying as a cook, server, or server assistant at Hula's in Palm Desert you can call and make an appointment to fill out a job application, or can simply walk in to apply.

You can also find more information on Hula's website .

The post Hula’s Asian Hawaiian BBQ in Palm Desert is Now Hiring for a number of positions appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
3K+
Followers
608
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Palm Desert, CA
Local
Hawaii Restaurants
Palm Desert, CA
Lifestyle
Palm Desert, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Asian Hawaiian#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs requires vaccination or testing at bars, restaurants, large events

Sweeping changes are on the way in Palm Springs when it comes to coronavirus safety measures. City council passed new precautions at an emergency special meeting to respond to alarming transmission trends with Covid-19. Vaccines will be required for customers to go inside at restaurants and bars. Those who don't want to get vaccinated can The post Palm Springs requires vaccination or testing at bars, restaurants, large events appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert Aquatic Center looking to hire 20 lifeguards

There’s currently a lifeguard shortage at the Palm Desert Aquatic Center. They are looking to hire about 20 more lifeguards to help keep the center up and running during the hot summer months.  “Unfortunately, Saturday and Sunday are going to be cut due to lack of lifeguard staff,” said David Keyes, Manager, Palm Desert Aquatic The post Palm Desert Aquatic Center looking to hire 20 lifeguards appeared first on KESQ.
Mecca, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Galilee Center hosts annual backpack giveaway, helping families in need

The Galilee Center in Mecca hosted their annual backpack giveaway on Thursday to help families in need.  Because of the pandemic, the giveaway was a drive-through event this year.  “For us to be able to give out 1,000 backpacks to our community just lets us know that we’re stepping forward exactly where we want to The post Galilee Center hosts annual backpack giveaway, helping families in need appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Westfield Palm Desert owners looking to sell mall

The Westfield mall in Palm Desert could be under new ownership soon. A spokesperson for Westfield that the mall's lender is looking to transition management of the property to a third-party and sell Westfield Palm Desert. The mall will remain open during this transitional period, the spokesperson confirmed. A Westfield spokesperson confirmed the move in The post Westfield Palm Desert owners looking to sell mall appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs passes indoor masks mandates, vaccine/tests requirements for indoor businesses

The Palm Springs city council unanimously passed a mandate requiring masks at all indoor businesses throughout the city, regardless of vaccination status. The mandate will apply to both customers and staff. The mandate will remain in effect until Sept. 9, unless the city holds a special meeting beforehand to remove it. The city council also The post Palm Springs passes indoor masks mandates, vaccine/tests requirements for indoor businesses appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Record heat in the Coachella Valley

Palm Springs reported a high of 119° today at 2:20 p.m. This breaks the 26-year-old record of 118° from 1995. Looking ahead to tomorrow, more records will be tied and broken.This is where Wednesday's records currently stand:Palm Springs - 121° in 1969Indio - 118° in 1937Thermal - 118° in 1969 The Excessive Heat Warning now The post Record heat in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Will Splash House move to vaccinated only? Palm Springs considering vaccine, testing, masking requirements

In just a couple of weekends, thousands of people will descend on the valley for Splash House, the pool party music festival at three Palm Springs resorts. Despite relentless spread of the Delta variant, the festival is moving full steam ahead. Splash House is expected to draw 14,000 guests over two weekends at the end The post Will Splash House move to vaccinated only? Palm Springs considering vaccine, testing, masking requirements appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters on cross-country bike ride to 9/11 stop in Coachella

A group of firefighters on bike ride across the United States to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11 made a stop in the Coachella Valley on Monday. 15 firefighters from California, Colorado and Washington state are traveling from Los Angeles to New York City in remembrance of those who lost their lives during The post Firefighters on cross-country bike ride to 9/11 stop in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley reports 626 new cases & 0 deaths over the past week

The Coachella Valley's coronavirus data was updated for this week, with cases nearly double what the average cases are for the area. Over the past 7 days, there were 626 new cases reported in the Coachella Valley. This brings the total number of cases up to 52,107. City Case Total This Week for Valley Cities: The post Coachella Valley reports 626 new cases & 0 deaths over the past week appeared first on KESQ.
La Quinta, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta wave park developer wants to prove outraged neighbors wrong

The developer of a proposed wave pool resort in La Quinta is working to answer the concerns of outraged residents. Some neighbors in private, quiet golf communities on the south end of the city said a bustling surf park isn't right for the area. But the developer said he intends to show them their concerns The post La Quinta wave park developer wants to prove outraged neighbors wrong appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Annual Valley Wide Employment Expo to be held virtually next month

A job fair will be held next month to fill open positions across the Coachella Valley, it was announced today. The Valley Wide Employment Expo will be held virtually on Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce. The event is free to attend for both job The post Annual Valley Wide Employment Expo to be held virtually next month appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Local businesses can’t help but be ready to pivot with evolving pandemic and state guidance

Just when things started to look somewhat normal with California's reopening in June, concerns over the highly transmissible Delta variant and rising COVID-19 cases in Riverside County and across the state have local businesses on their toes-- ready to pivot for just about anything. "We just try to keep up with the new rules and The post Local businesses can’t help but be ready to pivot with evolving pandemic and state guidance appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Dutch Bros set to open new Indio location on Monday

Dutch Bros, the popular coffee shop, will open its newest location, which will be in the city of Indio on Monday. The newest Dutch Bros. will be located at 81-776 Highway 111, near Las Palmas Road. There will be a soft grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. The shop will be open The post Dutch Bros set to open new Indio location on Monday appeared first on KESQ.
Rancho Mirage, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Restaurant owners’ wallets take a hit as prices for products are on the rise

Restaurants can't seem to catch a break since the pandemic hit, this time with the high cost of products. Prices are increasing whether it's for kitchen products, personal protective equipment, labor, even food. Todd Flood, Maracas Cantina Co-Owner said, “When I was paying $6:50 a pound for flap meat, for carne asada, and that type The post Restaurant owners’ wallets take a hit as prices for products are on the rise appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Rain causes outages across Coachella Valley

Southern California Edison's (SCE) website is showing outages across Coachella Valley. A majority of them are in the Palm Springs area. SCE said the outages happened because of the stormy weather. "Whether it's winter storms or monsoonal summer thunderstorms, you're gonna have some outages, whether it's foreign objects that flying the lines, or actual lightning The post Rain causes outages across Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy