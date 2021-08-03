Cancel
Peterborough, NH

Peterborough Players launching outdoor season with ‘Our Town’ downtown

Concord Monitor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Our Town in downtown Our Town. Even Thornton Wilder couldn’t have scripted it any better. As the Peterborough Players return to the stage for the first time in over 17 months, the Grand Restart 2021 is going to be unlike any other season since the theater opened in 1933. In their emergence from the pandemic and in the interest of safety, all three of their year’s performances will take place on an outdoor stage – starting with Wilder’s classic Our Town, portions of which were written during a residency at MacDowell.

