Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings cut Jeff Gladney

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornerback Jeff Gladney is no longer a member of the Vikings. The team announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have dropped Gladney from the roster. Gladney was indicted on a felony domestic violence charge in Texas earlier in the day. Gladney is accused of choking, punching and shoving a woman during an incident in April.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Criminal Charge#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans LB Arrested on Child Indecency Charges in Texas

Barkevious Mingo, the former Houston Texans linebacker who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, was arrested in Texas this week on a charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact, according to Arlington Police Department records. Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, which carries a...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Predicts Who The Dallas Cowboys Next Coach Will Be

After failing to make the playoffs in his first year with the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Mike McCarthy could be on the hot seat if his team doesn’t improve in 2021. But ESPN analyst Ryan Clark doesn’t believe that McCarthy can survive the season with anything less than a deep playoff run. On Friday’s edition of Get Up, Clark asserted that this will be McCarthy’s final year in Dallas unless he wins the NFC East and wins a playoff game.
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Seahawks’ monster contract offer to Jamal Adams, revealed

After months of rumors and speculation over Jamal Adams’ long-term future with the Seattle Seahawks, there may soon be a resolution to this matter. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Seahawks have offered to make Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Adams will be playing the upcoming season...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys: Stephen Jones admits biggest regret was Dak Prescott

Stephen Jones admits waiting to pay Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was a mistake. During a sit-down interview with Pat Doney of NBC DFW, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president, CEO and director of player personnel Stephen Jones regrets not paying starting quarterback Dak Prescott sooner. Dallas lucked out in getting...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ezekiel Elliott & His Girlfriend Stay Out of the Public Limelight

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has had a sensational start to his career in the NFL. At just 26, the former Ohio State University star is already a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro back. With three 1,000-yard seasons and another 1,900 receiving yards over his five seasons under his belt, he’s established himself as one of the premier running backs in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLchatsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumors Mailbag On Tony Pollard, Jabrill Peppers, Ezekiel Elliott & Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys trade rumors are in mailbag form today! Could the Cowboys trade away players like Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott and even Amari Cooper within the next year? Or could they target Jabrill Peppers? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey answers those questions and ones on key players at Cowboys training camp like Micah Parsons, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Damontae Kazee and Donovan Wilson. Subscribe to Chat Sports not just for NFL videos but for the ENTIRE 2021 NBA Draft LIVE: @Chat Sports NOTE: this was filmed BEFORE the reports of the Cowboys planning to sign Malik Hooker.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Cornerback

With training camp just around the corner, the Dallas Cowboys have parted ways with one of their veteran cornerbacks. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys have released Rashard Robinson. The timing of this move is quite bizarre considering the team is just three days away from flying out to Oxnard, California for camp.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees drops truth bomb on potential NFL return

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees called it a career after the 2020 NFL season. But, of course, that never stops people from wondering whether or not a player will wind up deciding to return. However, it looks like Brees is actually done for good and won’t be returning if...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Is Adrian Peterson on his way to a team in the NFC West?

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson could be a candidate to replace Cam Akers for the Los Angeles Rams. At 36-years-old and currently with no team to play for, the chances of former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson suiting up in the NFL again are probably as low as they’ve ever been.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Stephon Gilmore Trade to Cowboys? Costs In Rumored Patriots Deal

FRISCO - The Stephen Gilmore saga continues to evolve as training camp draws near. The Patriots All-Pro cornerback didn't attend the club's mandatory minicamp this summer as he continues to hold out for a new contract. Gilmore, 30, is entering the final year of his five-year, $65 million deal with...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 quarterbacks Colts won’t trade for to replace Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are caught in a very uncomfortable in-between position on Carson Wentz. The team’s starting quarterback could be out for as little as five weeks, but he could miss as many as 12, per reports from Monday morning. With Wentz opting for surgery, the team is surely hoping the signal-caller can miss no more than one or two games to start the NFL season, but if he has to miss anything more than that, the prospects for the season are severely endangered.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rams Star Shares ‘Disgusting’ Play From Matthew Stafford At Practice

The buzz around Matthew Stafford’s arrival in Los Angeles this year is palpable. Fans and analysts have raved about the veteran quarterback’s expected impact on the Rams’ offense — and so too have the players within the organization. Earlier this week during a training camp press conference, LA wide receiver...

Comments / 1

Community Policy