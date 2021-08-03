Body Discovered In Eagan’s Schulze Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Dakota County say that they temporarily closed a beach on Schulze Lake in Eagan after a body was discovered there.

Authorities responded to the Lebanon Hills Park beach at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday after a park visitor reported the body.

Fire crews recovered the body, which county authorities say matched the description of a man who was seen exiting his vehicle and walking toward the beach Sunday afternoon.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released, pending notification of his family.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim,” the sheriff’s office said.

