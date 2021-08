Perhaps you went into last night with the intention of exercising a little bit of self-restraint, determined to leave the happy hour after just a few glasses of wine and at a reasonable hour. Or perhaps discipline was never part of your plan: Your best friends were heading to your favorite dance bar, and after an especially demanding week, you wanted shots, and lots of them. Either way, the state in which you awoke today — well, let’s just say you’ve been better. Or no, let’s just say it as it is: Not only is your head pounding and mouth parched, but your entire body aches after drinking.