Disney's Annual Pass Replacement Has Been Announced, And There Are Some Big Changes

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Disney started 2021 with some grim news for big fans of its theme parks when it was announced in January that the Annual Passholder program would be ending. The popular option often filled Disneyland with locals who had the option to take their weekends off and spare evenings back to the Happiest Place on Earth. But following the COVID-19 pandemic, it has had to make many adjustments including this premium perk. Six months later, Disney’s replacement has been announced, and it’s called the Disneyland Resort Magic Key Program.

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

