Glenwood Springs, CO

Bustang Resumes Service To Glenwood Springs, Trip From Denver To Grand Junction 4 Hours Longer With I-70 Closure Detour

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1bJR_0bGhJ1Js00

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Bustang service from Denver to Grand Junction resumes but travelers should take into account the extra time for the Interstate 70 closure in Glenwood Canyon. A trip that would typically take 5 hours and 40 minutes will take about 9 hours and 45 minutes as long as the I-70 closure is in place.

(credit: CBS)

Both eastbound and westbound routes are traveling back and forth between Rifle and Glenwood Springs as part of the detour around the I-70 closure. A 46-mile stretch of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon remains closed with no estimate on when it may reopen after the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area was targeted by flash floods resulting in devastating mudslides last week and over the weekend.

“Glenwood Springs is a key location for us on the Western Slope since it provides a junction point for passengers throughout the Roaring Fork Valley who need to travel to Grand Junction or the Front Range,” said Mike Timlin, the deputy director of CDOT’s Division of Transit and Rail, in a statement. “This closure could extend for several days or even longer so it’s imperative for us to resume service to Glenwood as soon as possible.”

The mudslides also temporarily halted train service on Amtrak’s California Zephyr between Denver and Grand Junction. The train travels through the entire length of the canyon, right alongside the Colorado River.

Additional Information From CDOT:

The current detour route for Bustang between Rifle and Wolcott is CO. 13, U.S. 40, and CO. 131. Prior to the closure of Glenwood Canyon, it took approximately 5 hours, 40 minutes to travel between Grand Junction and Denver. Currently, it is about 9 hours, 45 minutes.

Eastbound Schedule (Daily)

7:30 a.m. Grand Junction (Grand Valley Transit Downtown Station)
8:25 a.m. Parachute (Parachute Rafting Center, I-70 & CR 215 South
8:45 a.m. Rifle (US 6 & CO 13, RFTA Park & Ride)
9:13 a.m. Glenwood Springs (West Glenwood, RFTA Park & Ride)
9:41 a.m. Rifle (US 6 & CO 13, RFTA Park & Ride)
FLAG STOP Meeker (Chamber of Commerce, 710 Market St)
11:16 a.m. Craig (SST Transit, 616 E. Victory Way)
11:46 a.m. Hayden (40 minute passenger rest stop – Kum & Go)
12:26 p.m. Hayden (depart)
FLAG STOP Milner
12:56 p.m. Steamboat Springs (Stockbridge Center, 1505 Lincoln Ave)
FLAG STOP Oak Creek (Location To Be Determined)
FLAG STOP Yampa (Location To Be Determined)
2:51 p.m. Vail (Vail Transportation Center)
3:31 p.m. Frisco (Frisco Transfer Center)
4:26 p.m. Idaho Springs (13 th Ave. between Miner St & Idaho St)
5:06 p.m. Lakewood (Denver Federal Center, RTD LRT Station, Gate L)
5:26 p.m. Denver Union Station (Bus Concourse, Gate B3)

Westbound Schedule (Daily)

7:00 a.m. Denver Union Station (Bus Concourse, Gate B3)
7:25 a.m. Lakewood (Denver Federal Center, RTD LRT Station, Gate L)
8:00 a.m. Idaho Springs (13 th Ave. between Miner St & Idaho St)
8:45 a.m. Frisco (Frisco Transfer Center)
9:20 a.m. Vail (Vail Transportation Center)
FLAG STOP Yampa (Location To Be Determined)
FLAG STOP Oak Creek (Location To Be Determined)
11:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs (Stockbridge Center, 1505 Lincoln Ave)
FLAG STOP Milner
11:44 a.m. Hayden (40 minute passenger rest stop – Kum & Go)
12:24 p.m. Hayden (depart)
12:54 Craig (SST Transit, 616 E. Victory Way)
FLAG STOP Meeker (Chamber of Commerce, 710 Market St)
2:29 p.m. Rifle (US 6 & CO 13, RFTA Park & Ride)
2:57 p.m. Glenwood Springs (West Glenwood, RFTA Park & Ride)
3:27 p.m. Rifle (US 6 & CO 13, RFTA Park & Ride)
3:47 p.m. Parachute (Parachute Rafting Center, I-70 & CR 215 South
4:42 p.m. Grand Junction (Grand Valley Transit Downtown Station)

LINK: Bustang Service

Posted by
