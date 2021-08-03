Cancel
Harrison County (West Virginia) Economic Development Corp. elects two new board members

By Charles Young SENIOR STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The members of the Harrison County Economic Development Corporation elected two new board members during their annual meeting Tuesday. Harrison County Commissioner David Hinkle was elected to serve as a charter member, and Devanna Corley, director of strategic client development for Civil & Environmental Consultants, was elected to serve as a regular member, according to HCEDC Executive Director Amy Haberbosch Wilson.

