Harrison County (West Virginia) Economic Development Corp. elects two new board members
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The members of the Harrison County Economic Development Corporation elected two new board members during their annual meeting Tuesday. Harrison County Commissioner David Hinkle was elected to serve as a charter member, and Devanna Corley, director of strategic client development for Civil & Environmental Consultants, was elected to serve as a regular member, according to HCEDC Executive Director Amy Haberbosch Wilson.www.wvnews.com
