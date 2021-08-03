Cancel
Anaheim, CA

Disneyland unveils Magic Key program: The latest on global Disney parks

By Corinne Reichert, Abrar Al-Heeti
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Disney on Tuesday unveiled its Magic Key program for Disneyland in Anaheim, California, which replaces the park's annual pass that was canceled in January due to the "continued uncertainty of the pandemic." Magic Key includes four options, ranging from a $1,399 per year Dream Key that includes reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks every day of the year, to a $399 a year Imagine Key, which offers reservation-based admission to one or both parks select days of the year for Southern California residents. The program kicks off Aug. 25.

