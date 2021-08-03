Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Brevard County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Brevard County A strong thunderstorm will impact southern Brevard County through 500 PM EDT At 426 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over over Melbourne and Palm Bay, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Palm Bay, Melbourne, Sebastian, Satellite Beach and Malabar. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

