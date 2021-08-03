Cancel
The Chicago Bulls have already reportedly made a significant sign-and-trade this offseason, but now it appears that they’ve made another one, as the team has acquired San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan.

NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Bulls Upgrade Offense With DeRozan Addition, but Spurs Get Better End of Sign-and-Trade

DeMar DeRozan is trading the River Walk for Lake Michigan. The four-time All-Star agreed to a three-year, $85 million deal with the Bulls on Tuesday. DeRozan is headed to Chicago as part of a sign-and-trade in which the Spurs will acquire Thaddeus Young, a future first-round pick, and two future second-round picks. DeRozan, 31, averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists a night last season. Let’s grade this deal for both teams.
NBAlakers365.com

DeMar DeRozan Posts Cryptic 1-Emoji Tweet Amid Lakers Rumors

San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan is clearly laying back and just listening to all the rumors this summer. The latest one on Friday came from The LA Times, claiming that he was interested in coming back home to Southern California to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. Just hours after that was leaked, DeRozan responded with this: Yes, that appears to be an emoji of a guy on a laptop.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA rumors: Heat might add DeMar DeRozan along with Kyle Lowry

Former Toronto Raptors teammates Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could reunite as members of the Miami Heat in NBA free agency. Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could be teammates once again as members of the Miami Heat. With Lowry expected to join the Heat by way of a sign-and-trade in...
NBABleacher Report

Lakers News: Latest on DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso Rumors and More

NBA free agency is upon us. The market officially opens at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, but it's already close enough to send the rumor mill into overdrive. Would you believe me if I told you the Los Angeles Lakers were involved in a lot of that buzz? Of course not. The Lakers are perpetual news-makers, and that's as true now as ever, as they look to construct a championship-level supporting cast around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Is A Target For The Los Angeles Clippers This Summer

The Los Angeles Clippers are having a quiet offseason, unlike their city rivals Los Angeles Lakers. The Clips finished the 2020/21 NBA season losing to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals, recording their best campaign in franchise history. Of course, they're aiming higher next season, trying to reach...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Spurs sign-and-trade sends DeMar DeRozan to Dallas

Luka Doncic is a once in a lifetime kind of talent, but the Dallas Mavericks know they need to get their young star some more help this NBA offseason. Kristaps Porzingis has not been the All-Star he thought he was and while Tim Hardaway Jr. is a key talent they would like to bring back, the Mavs could turn their attention to some bigger names in free agency this offseason.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Kelly Oubre On Mavs Wish List; Bad Idea Compared To DeMar DeRozan

DALLAS - With NBA free agency rapidly approaching, the Dallas Mavericks have become a staple as a potential landing spot for various free agency prospects. Wes Goldberg of the Mercury News reported that Oubre Jr. will seek a contract in free agency upwards of $20 million per season. Meanwhile, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer linked the Mavericks to Oubre Jr. along with the Knicks, Spurs, and Heat.
NBAYardbarker

Miami Heat favored to land Kyle Lowry, interested in DeMar DeRozan

Could the Miami Heat become the Toronto Raptors of the south? Fresh off Toronto having to play in Florida last season due to COVID-19, two of the greatest players in franchise history could be headed to South Beach. NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Sunday that the Heat are seemingly...
NBAchatsports.com

Top 25 NBA Free Agents Left On Day 2 Of NBA Free Agency 2021 Ft. Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan & Melo

2021 NBA Free Agency is officially underway, with Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry headlining some of the moves on Day 1. Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan remain unsigned, and other big names include Reggie Jackson, John Collins, Lauri Markkanen and Carmelo Anthony. NBA free agency rumors are just getting started, and NBA Now host Chase Senior has the top NBA free agents left on today’s show! Chat Sports is LIVE for Day 2 of NBA Free Agency 2021 - Join us now for live free agency coverage: https://youtu.be/5X5rBwy56aA Best NBA free agent left? Let us know in the comments!
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Does DeMar DeRozan To Bulls Mean Kendrick Nunn Back?

The Miami Heat have already had quite the offseason or free agency period as it began, perhaps the best so far, but they still have a few other things to attend to. While they had fielded a qualifying offer for Kendrick Nunn, giving them the opportunity to match any offer he received, they rescinded that offer earlier on Tuesday. At least, according to the reports.
NBAbasketballnews.com

Spurs trading DeMar DeRozan to Bulls for Thaddeus Young, future picks

Sources: The San Antonio Spurs are finalizing sending DeMar DeRozan to the Chicago Bulls for Thad Young, a future first-round pick and two second-round picks. ANALYSIS: DeRozan spent the past three seasons with San Antonio and will be signing a three-year deal worth over $85 million, per Charania. The 31-year-old averaged 21.6 points and 6.9 assists per game in 2020-21. He'll join his third NBA team after spending the bulk of his career with the Toronto Raptors.
NBAexpressnews.com

Spurs' DeMar DeRozan seeking match with championship contender

Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan said Monday his top priority in free agency will be signing with a championship contender. “It’s all about winning at this point, going into my 13th season, seeing all these guys competing for a championship,” DeRozan said. Such a stance could rule out a return to...

