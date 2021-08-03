Demar Derozan

NBA free agency is upon us. The market officially opens at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, but it's already close enough to send the rumor mill into overdrive. Would you believe me if I told you the Los Angeles Lakers were involved in a lot of that buzz? Of course not. The Lakers are perpetual news-makers, and that's as true now as ever, as they look to construct a championship-level supporting cast around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.