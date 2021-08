Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EA. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.