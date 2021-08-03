COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man is arrested after an investigation into a Dec. 10 shooting near the intersection of north Stadium Blvd. and west Broadway.

According to court documents, the victim told Columbia police he was at the Petro Mart off north Stadium when he drove off and a car that was at that gas station caught up with him and then someone allegedly fired several shots at the vehicle.

According to the probable cause statement, investigators went through social media and surveillance video and determined a suspect named Tyrese Craft. Investigators put a photo lineup of Craft and others and the victim identified Craft as the person that fired at him.

Investigators reported there were 13 shots fired in the audio of the surveillance video.

Craft is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The court denied bond to Craft.

Craft had his initial arraignment Tuesday.

The post Man arrested in connection to December vehicle shooting in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .