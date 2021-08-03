The Truth About Vitamin D Deficiency & Sunscreen Might Surprise You

I absolutely love summer time! What’s not to love about summer? The sun shines brighter and there are so many fun outdoor activities to do with my family. While I love all the outdoor activities, the best part of having fun in the sun is reaping the benefits of vitamin D. It’s true the sun is one of the best ways you can get optimal levels of vitamin D from the sun. However, exposure to the sun does come with risks. So, how do you get vitamin D without the sun? Well, I am about to let you in on my secret for getting optimal levels of vitamin D without the sun.