Siskiyou County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 281 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 281 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zone 281. On Wednesday, critical conditions are expected across most of the Shasta Valley. * Wind: South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Minimum Humidity: 5 to 10 percent. * Additional Information: Conditions will be most critical Wednesday as winds increase and RH reach their minimum. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Cascade Valleys, South Central Cascade Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Cascade Valleys; South Central Cascade Valleys BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps and over a portion of the Okanogan Valley. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 676) and Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 677). * Winds: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 19 percent in the valleys and 19 to 28 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread is likely with any new or existing fires.
Lake County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY At 832 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Kings Point, or 10 miles northeast of Polson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lake County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Cascade Valleys, South Central Cascade Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Cascade Valleys; South Central Cascade Valleys BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys and Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys. * Winds: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. In the Kittitas Valley northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 19 percent in the valleys and 15 to 25 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread is likely with any new or existing fires.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM MST The storm near Jerome which prompted the Severe Thunderstorm Warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire at 400 PM MST. This storm produced over an inch of rainfall just south of Jerome and minor flows may be observed in Blowout Creek and Oak Wash this afternoon.
Holt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Elko County, NVElko Daily Free Press

Red flag warning expanded to include part of Elko County

ELKO – Gusty winds and smoky skies are in the forecast for northeastern Nevada heading into the weekend. A red flag warning that was posted across northwestern Nevada has been expanded into norther Eureka and Lander counties and northwestern Elko County. Elko is not under any weather advisory but isolated...
Ada County, IDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Treasure Valley BLM, Western Twin Falls BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Treasure Valley BLM; Western Twin Falls BLM LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WIND EXPECTED ACROSS EXTREME SOUTHEASTERN OREGON THROUGH THE AFTERNOON SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH STRONG WIND ACROSS REMAINING AREAS OF EASTERN OREGON AND IDAHO INTO FRIDAY MORNING .Dry and windy conditions expected this afternoon across southeastern Oregon, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across the remainder of eastern Oregon and into Idaho. The influencing trough is expected to continue thunderstorms through the overnight hours with gusty to breezy winds. Because of the continued critical conditions overnight, some areas have been extended. Improved conditions expected on Friday as the trough moves eastward. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR TREASURE VALLEY BLM AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 420 AND 424 * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms expected for the across the area through early Friday. Storms could produce abundant lightning, and strong and erratic winds. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorms may produce outflow winds of 40 to 55 mph.
Cherry County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cherry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHERRY...SOUTHWESTERN BROWN...BLAINE AND NORTHEASTERN THOMAS COUNTIES At 619 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Brewster to near Elsmere to near Purdum, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Brewster, Dunning, Halsey, Elsmere, Purdum, Koshopah and Hawley Flats. This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 222 and 240. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...${observedHail} MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...${observedWind} MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Okanogan County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Okanogan Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Okanogan Valley BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps and over a portion of the Okanogan Valley. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE OKANOGAN VALLEY SOUTH OF OMAK| * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 684 East Washington Okanogan/Methow Valleys (Zone 684). * Winds: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 12 to 18 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread is likely with any new or existing fires. * Timing: The winds are expected to begin increasing later this afternoon combined with low relative humidity values. Winds should remain breezy through the night, however relative humidity values will increase steadily.
Broadwater County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116, 117, AND 118 * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Lightning in and near thunderstorms may cause new fire starts. In addition, gusty outflow winds may cause existing fires to exhibit erratic behavior.
Environmentweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 19:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Temperatures are expected to subside below warning levels.
Holt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Holt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Atkinson, or 19 miles west of O`Neill, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include O`neill, O`Neill, Atkinson and Emmet. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 281 and 308. Highway 281 between mile markers 183 and 189. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...${observedHail} MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...${observedWind} MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Butte County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Mendocino NF; Eastern Portion of Shasta, Trinity NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU Red Flag Warning For Gusty Wind And Low Humidity Through This Evening .Areas of gusty wind, mainly over higher terrain and through favorably oriented canyons, will continue today as low pressure moves through. Combined with lower humidity will maintain areas of elevated to critical fire weather conditions. Wind decreases this evening, with lighter northerly wind expected Friday as temperatures warm and humidities lower. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 213, 215, 216, 263, AND 279 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 213, 215, 216, 263, and 279. * WIND...South to southwest 10 to 20 mph with local gusts up to 30 mph, locally higher. Strongest wind expected over higher terrain and through favorably oriented canyons. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity in the single digits to teens. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
Cook County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Cook, east central St. Louis and central Lake Counties through 715 PM CDT At 649 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Forest Center, to 7 miles east of Fairbanks, to near Whiteface Reservoir. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Forest Center around 655 PM CDT. Dumbbell Lake and Thomas Lake Near Brimson around 700 PM CDT. Clear Lake and Wolf Lake around 705 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Brimson, Beaver Bay, Taconite Harbor and Highland Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Duval County through 445 PM CDT At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Concepcion, or 11 miles south of Benavides, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Concepcion and Ramirez. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Crook County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Blue Mountains, Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of thunderstorms with abundant lightning and dry fuels can contribute to new fire starts and gusty thunderstorm winds can promote extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Blue Mountains; Central Mountains of Oregon; Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains; Wallowa District THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED TODAY .An upper level storm system will move across the region today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. In addition to the lightning threat, a few strong to severe storms will be possible with gusty winds and hail. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611, OR640, OR641, WA641, OR642, OR643, OR644, OR645, WA643, AND WA645... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 643 Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, 643 Blue Mountains of Washington, 644 Central Blue Mountains, 645 Wallowa District and 645 Asotin County. * IMPACTS...The potential for abundant lightning combined with very dry fuels may result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds may also promote increased fire spread. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms with LAL`s of 3 to 4. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorms will have the potential to produce wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph.
Pennington County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 16:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Rapid City A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pennington County through 530 PM MDT At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hisega, or 5 miles west of Rapid City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rapid City and Bear Country around 455 PM MDT. Reptile Gardens around 500 PM MDT. Rapid Valley and Hart Ranch around 505 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Black Gap, Rapid City Airport, Caputa and Thompson Butte. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 54 and 75. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Lewis And Clark County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 17:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lewis and Clark The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 507 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Garrison, or 12 miles north of Deer Lodge, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Lewis and Clark County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Garfield; Petroleum; Southwest Phillips A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Phillips, west central Garfield and northeastern Petroleum Counties through 1145 PM MDT At 1047 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles south of Zortman, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crooked Creek Rec Area and U L Bend Rec Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Lake County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY, THUNDERSTORMS, AND SHIFTING WINDS ON THURSDAY .A complex scenario is expected over the next 24-36 hours. The region will quickly transition from hot, very dry, windy and unstable conditions through early Thursday afternoon to cooler conditions with improving humidities, strong shifting winds and thunderstorm potential as an upper trough passes through the area Thursday afternoon and evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 625 * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In South Central OR...Fire Weather Zone 625. * Wind: On Thursday, southwest 10 to 15 mph shifting to west then northwest 15 to 20 mph and gusting up to 25 to 30 mph during the afternoon and evening hours. Very strong outflow winds are possible with any thunderstorms on Thursday. * Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms, with the focus of activity expected across northern and western portions of the zone. * Humidity: 10 to 20 percent. * Additional Information: Strong gusty winds and low humidities are expected during the early afternoon hours on Thursday. Humidities will improve later in the afternoon and evening as moisture increases and the concern transitions to thunderstorms with strong gusty, erratic winds. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

