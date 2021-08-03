Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Chicago Bulls acquire DeMar DeRozan in blockbuster sign-and-trade

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIbZL_0bGhHjwt00

The Chicago Bulls are now legitimate NBA title contenders for pretty much the first time since Michael Jordan was doing his thing in the Windy City.

Chicago’s brass made it clear earlier in free agency that the team is in win-now mode by acquiring Lonzo Ball in a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans and signing fellow guard Alex Caruso .

Just when the fog was about to be settled in Chicago, the Bulls pulled off another blockbuster move.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls have acquired four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan from the San Antonio Spurs in a sign-and-trade. The blockbuster includes DeRozan agreeing to a three-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. Thaddeus Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a future first-round pick and two second-round selections are headed back to San Antonio in the deal .

Chicago Bulls make monumental move in acquiring DeMar DeRozan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4UrC_0bGhHjwt00
May 8, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

One of the better two-way players in the game, the 31-year-old DeRozan is coming off yet another spectacular season. He averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists on 50% shooting for an otherwise disappointing Spurs team in 2020-21.

The former USC standout is now added to a Chicago Bulls starting five that could rival any team in the Eastern Conference.

  • Point guard: Lonzo Ball
  • Shooting guard: Zach LaVine
  • Center: Nikola Vučević
  • Power forward: Patrick Williams
  • Small forward: DeMar DeRozan

After years of being pretty much irrelevant on the broader NBA stage, the Chicago Bulls are seemingly right back in the mix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMPPu_0bGhHjwt00
Also Read:
NBA free agency: 6 winners and losers from Day 1

Acquiring two All-Stars in DeRozan and Vučević over the past five months to team up with LaVine adds another layer to this. Picking up an improved Lonzo Ball will only help matters moving forward. It’s a new day in Chicago.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Rudy Gay
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Thaddeus Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Athletic#The Chicago Bulls#Portland Trail Blazers#Moda Center#Usc#Zach Lavine Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBAbleachernation.com

Bulls and Markkanen Reportedly Open to a Sign-and-Trade Deal and Multiple Teams Are Interested

When rumors surfaced at the trade deadline that the Chicago Bulls were open to trading Lauri Markkanen, the writing was on the wall. The 23-year-0ld officially became a restricted free agent on Friday when the organization extended him a qualifying offer. The move came was little more than a formality, as it bought the organization time to get their offseason plans in place and work out a sign-and-trade. Now, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto has provided an update on what those plans might look like for the big man this week.
NBAbleachernation.com

REPORT(S): Bulls Working on a Three-Team Trade Involving Lonzo Ball and Lauri Markkannen

Reports have suggested that Lonzo Ball is ready to commit to the Chicago Bulls, but the question has remained … how?. Will Ball look to sign an offer sheet that the Pelicans could end up matching, or will the Bulls and Pelicans be able to land on a sign-and-trade deal when free agency opens at 5:00 p.m.? Well, the latter has been the talk of the Twitterverse lately, with The Athletic’s John Hollinger first reporting of a potential three-team deal between the Hornets, Bulls, and Pelicans.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Kevin Durant roasts Team USA teammate, Bulls guard Zach LaVine on IG live at the Olympics

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant just won’t let his Team USA teammate and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine off the hook at the Tokyo Olympics. Durant went on Instagram live to document his Olympic experience and found LaVine as his favorite roast subject. KD poked fun at LaVine’s defense, giving Bulls head coach Billy Donovan a shoutout and a promise that he’ll have the high-flying guard finally play some defense.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Bulls Upgrade Offense With DeRozan Addition, but Spurs Get Better End of Sign-and-Trade

DeMar DeRozan is trading the River Walk for Lake Michigan. The four-time All-Star agreed to a three-year, $85 million deal with the Bulls on Tuesday. DeRozan is headed to Chicago as part of a sign-and-trade in which the Spurs will acquire Thaddeus Young, a future first-round pick, and two future second-round picks. DeRozan, 31, averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists a night last season. Let’s grade this deal for both teams.
NBAourcommunitynow.com

Bulls Interested in Signing 4-Time NBA All-Star: Report

How would this starting 5 for the Chicago Bulls sound for an opening night lineup?. Some Bulls fans may love or hate this look, but the next question is how would this even work? The two names that should jump out are DeMar DeRozan and TJ McConnell, because neither is currently a member of the Bulls roster.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield, Russell Westbrook, And DeMar DeRozan Amongst The Targets

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot of work to do going into the new NBA season. Last season's defending NBA Champions got eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns. A big part of why the Lakers fell was because of injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis through the course of the season and the post-season. Clearly, there was no third option to handle the load when the Lakers' dynamic duo were unavailable. And that is what the Lakers will be trying to change this off-season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Bulls sign center Tony Bradley

The Bulls reached an agreement to sign free agent center Tony Bradley, according to multiple reports. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (Twitter links), who first reported the agreement, says it’s a two-year deal, with a player option on year two. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link), it’ll be a minimum-salary contract.

Comments / 0

Community Policy