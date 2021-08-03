Cancel
Reader: Thanks for news about Oregon City backpack giveaway

By Teresa Weston
Clackamas Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=449ty7_0bGhHeXG00 Teresa Weston: It was a bright spot to see the local community stepping in to make a difference

At the moment it feels so easy to be bogged down by the tough challenges in our society, so it was a bright spot to see the local community stepping in to make a difference.

I really appreciated learning that backpacks with supplies were given out in Oregon City to kids (as reported in the recent news article titled " Phone retailer to give away filled backpacks ").

As the parent of young Oregon City School District kiddos, that warmed my heart — and I hope this bright spot continues into the new school year. Community membershelping one another is so important — thanks for including this story!

Teresa Weston is a resident of the unincorporated area of the Oregon City School District.

