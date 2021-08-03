Disneyland Resort's 'Magic Key': Details of annual passholder replacement program unveiled

Disneyland Resort on Tuesday unveiled details of its new "Magic Key" program, a membership and loyalty plan that replaces annual passes for frequent visitors.

The Magic Key program "was informed and shaped by extensive consumer research and feedback from guests and fans" and will offer four different types of passes, according to the Disney Parks Blog

Each of the four passes - dubbed the Dream Key, Believe Key, Enchant Key and Imagine Key - will offer reservation-based admission to Disneyland, California Adventure, or both.

Parkgoers can visit Disneyland.com/MagicKey to view the Magic Key calendars and learn more about the program, including benefits, savings opportunities and special experiences.

Starting Aug. 25, Magic Key holders will be able to use the theme park reservation system make reservations in advance on available dates and be able to hold a certain number of upcoming reservations, depending on the pass type.

Disneyland ended its previous annual passholder program earlier this year while the park was still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

