Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Modoc County, CA

Fire Weather Watch issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-05 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zone 285. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Minimum Humidity: 5 to 12 percent. * Additional Information: Conditions will be most critical Wednesday as winds increase and RH reach their minimum. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Modoc County, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Fire Weather Watch#Rh#Weather Gov Medford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM MST The storm near Jerome which prompted the Severe Thunderstorm Warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire at 400 PM MST. This storm produced over an inch of rainfall just south of Jerome and minor flows may be observed in Blowout Creek and Oak Wash this afternoon.
Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Cascade Valleys, South Central Cascade Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Cascade Valleys; South Central Cascade Valleys BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys and Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys. * Winds: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. In the Kittitas Valley northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 19 percent in the valleys and 15 to 25 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread is likely with any new or existing fires.
Holt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Cherry County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cherry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHERRY...SOUTHWESTERN BROWN...BLAINE AND NORTHEASTERN THOMAS COUNTIES At 619 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Brewster to near Elsmere to near Purdum, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Brewster, Dunning, Halsey, Elsmere, Purdum, Koshopah and Hawley Flats. This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 222 and 240. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...${observedHail} MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...${observedWind} MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Deuel County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deuel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DEUEL COUNTY At 344 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Cochrane Rec Area, or 8 miles southeast of Clear Lake, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Cochrane Rec Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Duval County through 445 PM CDT At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Concepcion, or 11 miles south of Benavides, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Concepcion and Ramirez. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Holt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Holt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Atkinson, or 19 miles west of O`Neill, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include O`neill, O`Neill, Atkinson and Emmet. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 281 and 308. Highway 281 between mile markers 183 and 189. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...${observedHail} MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...${observedWind} MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Cook County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Cook, east central St. Louis and central Lake Counties through 715 PM CDT At 649 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Forest Center, to 7 miles east of Fairbanks, to near Whiteface Reservoir. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Forest Center around 655 PM CDT. Dumbbell Lake and Thomas Lake Near Brimson around 700 PM CDT. Clear Lake and Wolf Lake around 705 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Brimson, Beaver Bay, Taconite Harbor and Highland Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Judith Basin County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Judith Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Judith Basin and west central Fergus Counties through 900 PM MDT At 837 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Stanford, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. Brief heavy rain is possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Glengarry and Danvers. This includes Highway 200 between mile markers 71 and 77. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Umatilla County, ORweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Umatilla by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 16:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Umatilla THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN UMATILLA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fergus; Judith Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Judith Basin and west central Fergus Counties through 900 PM MDT At 837 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Stanford, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. Brief heavy rain is possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Glengarry and Danvers. This includes Highway 200 between mile markers 71 and 77. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Lewis And Clark County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 17:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lewis and Clark The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 507 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Garrison, or 12 miles north of Deer Lodge, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Lewis and Clark County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH AND ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285...624 AND 625 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zone....285. In South Central OR Fire Zones...624, including the Bootleg Fire, and 625. * Wind: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with strong, damaging outflows possible. * Humidity: 5 to 15 percent. * Additional Information: Low humidities will steadily improve over the coming hours, but strong gusty winds will continue through this evening and the concern transitions to thunderstorms with strong gusty, erratic winds. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Lake County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY At 832 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Kings Point, or 10 miles northeast of Polson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lake County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Broadwater County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Broadwater; Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Gallatin; Meagher; Southern Rocky Mountain Front Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lewis and Clark, northern Broadwater, Meagher, northeastern Gallatin and southwestern Cascade Counties through 645 PM MDT At 616 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles southwest of Wolf Creek to 13 miles northeast of East Helena to 18 miles northeast of Townsend to 16 miles south of White Sulphur Springs to 6 miles northwest of Clyde Park. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include White Sulphur Springs, Cascade, Wolf Creek, Fort Logan On The Smith River, York, Ringling, Fort Logan, Bowmans Corner, Marysville, Tower Rock State Park, Newlan Creek Reservoir, Craig, Lennep, Canyon Creek, Black Sandy State Park and Goose Bay. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 197 and 259. Highway 200 between mile markers 80 and 118. Highway 12 between mile markers 8 and 58. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 33. Highway 89 between mile markers 1 and 20, and between mile markers 39 and 57. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Pennington County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 16:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Rapid City A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pennington County through 530 PM MDT At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hisega, or 5 miles west of Rapid City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rapid City and Bear Country around 455 PM MDT. Reptile Gardens around 500 PM MDT. Rapid Valley and Hart Ranch around 505 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Black Gap, Rapid City Airport, Caputa and Thompson Butte. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 54 and 75. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Baker County, ORweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 04:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Baker County through 845 PM PDT At 817 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Salisbury, or 10 miles southwest of Baker City, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baker City, Salisbury, Dooley Summit, Mason Dam, Pleasant Valley, Flagstaff Hill and Phillips Reservoir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Big Bend Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor, and Lafayette. * Through Friday afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move across the Southeast Florida Big Bend through this evening. Additional rainfall of around 2 to 4 inches is forecast. In particular, isolated higher amounts of 4 to 6 inches are possible. Heavy rainfall rates during a short period of time over already saturated ground will continue the threat of flash flooding.
Emery County, UTweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Colorado River Basin FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200, 202, 203, AND 490 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 202 White River Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 203 Lower Colorado River. In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds through early evening.
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; Platte, Goshen, Central and Eastern Laramie; Southwest Carbon County FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304, 308, AND 310 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310. * WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph during the afternoon. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 * THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry thunderstorms possible. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Comments / 0

Community Policy