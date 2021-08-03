Cancel
Saint Charles Parish, LA

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 15:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 328 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hahnville, Laplace, Reserve, Norco, Taft, New Sarpy, Montz, Destrehan, Killona, St. Rose, Luling, Ama and Edgard. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 310 between mile markers 2 and 8. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Marion County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marion, McPherson, Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 23:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Marion; McPherson; Reno; Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for McPherson County in central Kansas Western Marion County in central Kansas Southeastern Rice County in central Kansas Northeastern Reno County in south central Kansas * Until 800 AM CDT Sunday. * At 1101 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mcpherson, Lyons, Hillsboro, Sterling, Moundridge, Inman, Galva, Canton, Little River, Goessel, Ramona, Lehigh, Windom, Durham, Tampa, Lost Springs, Mcpherson Airport, Roxbury, Marion Lake and Pilsen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Seneca, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 14:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Seneca; Yates A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Seneca and northeastern Yates Counties through 430 PM EDT At 414 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dresden, or near Penn Yan, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Romulus, Fayette, Ovid, Dresden, Kendaia, Mays Mills, Willard, Sampson State Park, Bonavista State Park and Deans Cove Boat Launch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harlan FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL HARLAN COUNTY At 504 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Evarts, Bailey Creek, Darkmont, Putney, Kildav, Short Town, Nolansburg, Verda, Colts, Pine Mountain, Kenvir, Shields, Ages, Black Mountain, Coxton, Highsplint, Rosspoint, Golden Ash, Louellen and Black Bottom.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Fillmore, Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Fillmore; Houston; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona .Saturday evening, a warm front remained draped from near Rochester toward Preston to near Boscobel and Lone Rock. Storms are expected to re-develop overnight as a storm system moves in from the west. The storm system will tap a moist and unstable atmosphere. These storms will be efficient rain producers. Due to the heavy rainfall potential on already saturated soils, additional rainfall may produce flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in northeast Iowa, Allamakee and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Fillmore, Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and Vernon. * Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * Heavy rainfall from 1 to 7 inches fell over parts of southeast Minnesota, western and north central Wisconsin, and parts of northeast Iowa. Some locations cannot take much additional rain and heavy rainfall is likely overnight. The storms will be capable of 1 to 2 inch per hour rainfall rates.
Crawford County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 15:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Crawford County through 445 PM EDT At 418 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bucyrus, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, Tiro, North Robinson and Sulpher Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Letcher County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Letcher, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Letcher; Pike FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN LETCHER AND SOUTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES At 348 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Jenkins, Fleming-Neon, Beefhide, McRoberts, Dunham, Burdine, Gaskill, Myra, Speight, Adamson, Dorton, Lowndes, Potters Fork, Hemphill, Shelby Gap, Haymond, Ehkhorn Mine, Cromona, Payne Gap and Fishpond Lake.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clark; Crawford; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Richland; Trempealeau; Vernon .Saturday evening, a warm front remained draped from near Rochester toward Preston to near Boscobel and Lone Rock. Storms are expected to re-develop overnight as a storm system moves in from the west. The storm system will tap a moist and unstable atmosphere. These storms will be efficient rain producers. Due to the heavy rainfall potential on already saturated soils, additional rainfall may produce flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in northeast Iowa, Allamakee and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Fillmore, Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and Vernon. * Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * Heavy rainfall from 1 to 7 inches fell over parts of southeast Minnesota, western and north central Wisconsin, and parts of northeast Iowa. Some locations cannot take much additional rain and heavy rainfall is likely overnight. The storms will be capable of 1 to 2 inch per hour rainfall rates.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Surry, southeastern Wilkes and Yadkin Counties through 715 PM EDT At 628 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bottom to Dobson to Buck Shoals to Taylorsville. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mount Airy Elkin Fairview Yadkinville Jonesville Dobson and Pilot Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Knott, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Knott; Perry THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN KNOTT AND NORTHEASTERN PERRY COUNTIES At 259 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hazard, Hindman, Vicco, Carrie, Emmalena, Ritchie, Tina, Elic, Bearville, Fisty, Amburgey, Anco, Vest, Wiscoal, Talcum, Cordia, Leburn, Brinkley, Smithsboro and Sassafras.
Knott County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Knott, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 14:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Knott; Perry THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN KNOTT AND NORTHEASTERN PERRY COUNTIES At 259 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hazard, Hindman, Vicco, Carrie, Emmalena, Ritchie, Tina, Elic, Bearville, Fisty, Amburgey, Anco, Vest, Wiscoal, Talcum, Cordia, Leburn, Brinkley, Smithsboro and Sassafras.
Knott County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Knott, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 12:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Knott; Perry THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN KNOTT AND NORTHEASTERN PERRY COUNTIES At 259 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hazard, Hindman, Vicco, Carrie, Emmalena, Ritchie, Tina, Elic, Bearville, Fisty, Amburgey, Anco, Vest, Wiscoal, Talcum, Cordia, Leburn, Brinkley, Smithsboro and Sassafras.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Echols by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Echols Thunderstorms and heavy showers will impact portions of northern Hamilton and southwestern Echols Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1059 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Crossroads, or near Jennings, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Jasper, Jennings and Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Letcher, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 16:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Letcher; Pike FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN LETCHER AND SOUTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES At 348 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Jenkins, Fleming-Neon, Beefhide, McRoberts, Dunham, Burdine, Gaskill, Myra, Speight, Adamson, Dorton, Lowndes, Potters Fork, Hemphill, Shelby Gap, Haymond, Ehkhorn Mine, Cromona, Payne Gap and Fishpond Lake.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 09:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hamilton Thunderstorms and heavy showers will impact portions of northern Hamilton and southwestern Echols Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1059 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Crossroads, or near Jennings, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Jasper, Jennings and Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 11:18:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 215 PM CDT. Target Area: Saunders The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley NE has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Nebraska Wahoo Creek At Ithaca affecting Saunders County. For the Wahoo Creek...including Wahoo, Ithaca...Moderate flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a * Flood Warning for the Wahoo Creek At Ithaca. * From Sunday morning to late Monday morning. * At 9:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 4.9 feet...or 14.1 feet below flood stage. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Sunday morning to a crest of 21.0 feet Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday night. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Homes near the gage site may be threatened with the flood waters. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.0 feet on 06/17/1957.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harlan FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL HARLAN COUNTY At 504 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Evarts, Bailey Creek, Darkmont, Putney, Kildav, Short Town, Nolansburg, Verda, Colts, Pine Mountain, Kenvir, Shields, Ages, Black Mountain, Coxton, Highsplint, Rosspoint, Golden Ash, Louellen and Black Bottom.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marion, McPherson, Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 23:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Marion; McPherson; Reno; Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for McPherson County in central Kansas Western Marion County in central Kansas Southeastern Rice County in central Kansas Northeastern Reno County in south central Kansas * Until 800 AM CDT Sunday. * At 1101 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mcpherson, Lyons, Hillsboro, Sterling, Moundridge, Inman, Galva, Canton, Little River, Goessel, Ramona, Lehigh, Windom, Durham, Tampa, Lost Springs, Mcpherson Airport, Roxbury, Marion Lake and Pilsen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Letcher, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Letcher; Pike FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN LETCHER AND SOUTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES At 348 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Jenkins, Fleming-Neon, Beefhide, McRoberts, Dunham, Burdine, Gaskill, Myra, Speight, Adamson, Dorton, Lowndes, Potters Fork, Hemphill, Shelby Gap, Haymond, Ehkhorn Mine, Cromona, Payne Gap and Fishpond Lake.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Webster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WEBSTER COUNTY At 732 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rosemont, or 20 miles south of Hastings, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Webster County. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Vernon FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN VERNON COUNTY Flood waters continue to recede and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However, additional thunderstorms are expected early this morning that could lead to renewed flooding if heavy rain persists for any length of time. Be alert and heed any remaining road closures.

