Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 15:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 328 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hahnville, Laplace, Reserve, Norco, Taft, New Sarpy, Montz, Destrehan, Killona, St. Rose, Luling, Ama and Edgard. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 310 between mile markers 2 and 8. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
