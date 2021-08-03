Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Fillmore; Houston; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona .Saturday evening, a warm front remained draped from near Rochester toward Preston to near Boscobel and Lone Rock. Storms are expected to re-develop overnight as a storm system moves in from the west. The storm system will tap a moist and unstable atmosphere. These storms will be efficient rain producers. Due to the heavy rainfall potential on already saturated soils, additional rainfall may produce flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in northeast Iowa, Allamakee and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Fillmore, Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and Vernon. * Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * Heavy rainfall from 1 to 7 inches fell over parts of southeast Minnesota, western and north central Wisconsin, and parts of northeast Iowa. Some locations cannot take much additional rain and heavy rainfall is likely overnight. The storms will be capable of 1 to 2 inch per hour rainfall rates.