Bond set for former Neb. athletics staffer

On Tuesday, a bond was set at 10% of $1 million for a former University of Nebraska Athletics Department staff member who was arrested on four alleged charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Brian Rosenthal, who served as a Staff Writer/Creative Content Specialist for the university's athletics department, faces the following charges out of Nemaha County:

01 Sexual assault/child-1st degree; Class 1B Felony Offense Date is 07/26/2021

02 Sexual assault/child-1st degree; Class 1B Felony Offense Date is 07/26/2021

03 Sexual assault/child-1st degree; Class 1B Felony Offense Date is 07/26/2021

04 Sexual assault/child-1st degree; Class 1B Felony Offense Date is 07/26/2021



According to the documents, Rosenthal allegedly engaged in “sexual penetration” with a minor child between the ages of 12-16 on four separate occasions in 2017 and 2018.

Rosenthal is scheduled to appear in court on August 18 in the Nemaha County Courthouse.

He wrote about Huskers sports for Huskers.com and is a former sports reporter for the Lincoln Journal Star.

