The Detroit Lions have a new head coach and general manager. They have an almost entirely new staff that is installing new schemes on all sides of the ball. They have a new quarterback. You'd be hard-pressed to find another organization that has undergone more change than your Detroit Lions. On Wednesday, those very new-look Lions will open training camp in Allen Park. MLive will break down what's new and what to look for at every position over the coming days. Today: Offensive line.