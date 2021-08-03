Bits & Pieces: Oregon Music Hall of Fame induction set for Oct. 9

Other items include The Lot Summer Music Festival, Oregon Symphony's 'Notations' and Ironman 70.3 Oregon

Hall of Fame

The Oregon Music Hall of Fame's induction ceremony will be Oct. 9 at the Aladdin Theater, featuring live performances by Todd Snider, Lifesavas and Renato Caranto with the Louis Pain Trio.

Inductees are LaRhonda Steele, Lifesavas, The Decemberists and Todd Snider. The Dandy Warhols have been voted Artist of the Year and the Koonce-Ross-Fraser album "New American Blues" will be honored as Album of the Year. KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer and saxophonist Renato Caranto will be honored as side players and Gloria Johnson (KGON) and the late Steve Pringle (KINK) will receive awards in the music industry category.

Big band leader Carl Smith and blues vocalist "Sweet Baby" James Benson will receive heritage awards.

Tony Starlight, the Portland supper club owner and performer, serves as host.

For more: www.omhof.org.

Pedal returns

After being canceled in 2020, the Providence Bridge Pedal returns Sunday, Aug. 8. Bicycle riders of all levels take to the Portland streets and bridges in various rides. For registration and complete info: www.bridgepedal.org.

Summer festival

The Lot at Zidell Yards has been a popular, outdoor music venue with its pod patio seating and location at South Waterfront on the Willamette River.

Its first The Lot Summer Music Festival takes places Aug. 14-15, and tickets are still available.

Highlights are Blitzen Trapper on Aug. 14 and Sallie Ford's new project The Barbaras on Aug. 15. Tickets are $60 general admission ($75 VIP) for each show; there'll be two shows per day with the same performers, noon-4 p.m. and 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

For more: www.thelotatzidellyards.com.

Oregon Symphony

A new digital series by the Oregon Symphony, "Notations," has begun and it celebrates the deep connection between musical expression and culture, illustrating the tapestry of music in America.

It puts the spotlight on five Oregon musicians, and each episode culminates with a performance that includes Oregon Symphony musicians. It airs weekly on Oregon Symphony's digital hub, Studio 125.

The musicians: M. Ward, Keiko Araki, Andy Akiho, Ines Volgar, Darrell Grant.

For more: www.orsymphony.org.

New name

The amphitheater at Clark County Fairgrounds in Southwest Washington has scrambled to set up a summer and fall concert series. And, now it has a new name.

It'll be the RV inn Style Resorts Amphitheater at 17200 N.E. Delfel Road in Ridgefield, Washington. The name Sunlight Supply Amphitheater is out.

Ironman 70.3 Oregon

Recently, the first-ever Ironman 70.3 Oregon triathlon took place in the Salem area. It's not THE Ironman, but a half-Ironman. The prominent fitness event came to our state with the help of Sport Oregon and Travel Salem.

"We have never been made to feel more welcome in my 11 years doing this than we have in Salem," said David Christen, Ironman's longtime regional director. "We had an amazing event with full backing from city, county and state leaders."

Outdoor movies

The PDX Drive-In Movie Spectacular at Portland Expo Center, 2060 N. Marine Drive, continues in the next week: "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," Aug. 5; "The Goonies," Aug. 6; "Blade," Aug. 7. Carload tickets are $40 (up to five people per vehicle) and walk-in tickets are $10 per person. For more: www.expomovies.com.

Northwest Film Center's Rooftop Cinema at Lloyd Center continues through Sept. 26; tickets are $20 per person and $30 for VIP seating. For more: www.nwfilm.org.

{loadposition sub-article-02}