Red Flag Warning issued for Umpqua Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Umpqua Basin RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR HAINES 6 OVER THE SKYLINE COMPLEX IN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 616 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR HAINES 6 OVER THE SKYLINE COMPLEX IN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 616 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect until 8 PM PDT this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 2 PM to 10 PM PDT Wednesday. * Impacts: Very dry and unstable conditions will support extreme fire behavior. Plume domination is possible with locally- generated erratic and gusty winds. Spotting could be problematic. * Affected area: The Skyline Complex in Fire Weather Zone 616. * Wind: Northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph. * Minimum Humidity: 15 to 20 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

alerts.weather.gov

Lake County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY At 832 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Kings Point, or 10 miles northeast of Polson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lake County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Nantucket, MAweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Dukes, Nantucket, Southern Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Dukes; Nantucket; Southern Bristol HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Adams County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Washington East Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Washington East Columbia Basin; Northern Columbia Basin BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps and over a portion of the Okanogan Valley. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR THE COLUMBIA BASIN PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674). * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms with lightning and little precipitation. * Outflow Winds: Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph possible. * Impacts: Hot and dry conditions preceding the thunderstorms will result in elevated fire conditions. The addition of scattered thunderstorms with lightning and very little precipitation may lead to increased fire starts and fire spreads.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM MST The storm near Jerome which prompted the Severe Thunderstorm Warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire at 400 PM MST. This storm produced over an inch of rainfall just south of Jerome and minor flows may be observed in Blowout Creek and Oak Wash this afternoon.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 334 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jerome and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jerome, Potato Patch Campground, Mingus Mountain Campground and Playground Group Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Burney Basin and Northeast Plateau in Shasta County Including Northwest Lassen NF north of Lassen NP by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Burney Basin and Northeast Plateau in Shasta County Including Northwest Lassen NF north of Lassen NP; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Northern Sierra Including Lassen NP and Plumas and Lassen NF, S West of the Sierra Crest - West of Evans Peak, Grizzly Peak, Beckworth Peak; Stanislaus National Forest; Tahoe - Eldorado National Forest Red Flag Warning For Gusty Wind And Low Humidity Through This Evening .Areas of gusty wind, mainly over higher terrain and through favorably oriented canyons, will continue today as low pressure moves through. Combined with lower humidity will maintain areas of elevated to critical fire weather conditions. Wind decreases this evening, with lighter northerly wind expected Friday as temperatures warm and humidities lower. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 214, 221, 266, 268, AND 269 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 214, 221, 266, 268, and 269. * WIND...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with local gusts up to 35 mph, locally higher. Strongest wind expected over higher terrain and through favorable oriented canyons. Wind shifts to the west northwest late today. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity in the single digits to teens. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
Mercer County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Mercer FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR WESTERN MERCER COUNTY At 1130 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened across western Mercer County,but runoff from 3 to 5 inches of rain that fell will likely continue to cause flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matoaka Wenonah Camp Creek This includes the following streams and drainages Flipping Creek, Glade Branch, Camp Creek, Crane Creek, Big Branch and Clark Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Holt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Cherry County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cherry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHERRY...SOUTHWESTERN BROWN...BLAINE AND NORTHEASTERN THOMAS COUNTIES At 619 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Brewster to near Elsmere to near Purdum, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Brewster, Dunning, Halsey, Elsmere, Purdum, Koshopah and Hawley Flats. This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 222 and 240. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...${observedHail} MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...${observedWind} MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Holt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Holt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Atkinson, or 19 miles west of O`Neill, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include O`neill, O`Neill, Atkinson and Emmet. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 281 and 308. Highway 281 between mile markers 183 and 189. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...${observedHail} MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...${observedWind} MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Mercer County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Mercer; Summers The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Mercer County in southeastern West Virginia West Central Summers County in southeastern West Virginia * Until 445 AM EDT Thursday. * At 1039 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the western part of Mercer county near and along to just east of the Raleigh and Wyoming County lines. This includes areas near Camp Creek State Park, Winonah, and Flat Top. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen to the west of these areas during the past 1 to 2 hours. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2 inches in 30 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matoaka... Camp Creek Bramwell... Camp Creek State Park Spanishburg... Wenonah Flat Top This includes the following streams and drainages Bluestone River, Flipping Creek, Camp Creek, Crane Creek, Big Branch and Clark Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2 INCHES IN 29 MINUTES
Okanogan County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Okanogan Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Okanogan Valley BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps and over a portion of the Okanogan Valley. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE OKANOGAN VALLEY SOUTH OF OMAK| * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 684 East Washington Okanogan/Methow Valleys (Zone 684). * Winds: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 12 to 18 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread is likely with any new or existing fires. * Timing: The winds are expected to begin increasing later this afternoon combined with low relative humidity values. Winds should remain breezy through the night, however relative humidity values will increase steadily.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cadiz Basin, Morongo Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 01:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Morongo Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 115 in the Morongo and Cadiz basins and 115 to 120 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Colorado River Valley. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Lewis And Clark County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 17:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lewis and Clark The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 507 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Garrison, or 12 miles north of Deer Lodge, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Lewis and Clark County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Umatilla County, ORweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Umatilla by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 16:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Umatilla THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN UMATILLA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Cook County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Cook, east central St. Louis and central Lake Counties through 715 PM CDT At 649 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Forest Center, to 7 miles east of Fairbanks, to near Whiteface Reservoir. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Forest Center around 655 PM CDT. Dumbbell Lake and Thomas Lake Near Brimson around 700 PM CDT. Clear Lake and Wolf Lake around 705 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Brimson, Beaver Bay, Taconite Harbor and Highland Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH AND ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285...624 AND 625 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zone....285. In South Central OR Fire Zones...624, including the Bootleg Fire, and 625. * Wind: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with strong, damaging outflows possible. * Humidity: 5 to 15 percent. * Additional Information: Low humidities will steadily improve over the coming hours, but strong gusty winds will continue through this evening and the concern transitions to thunderstorms with strong gusty, erratic winds. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Pennington County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 16:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Rapid City A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pennington County through 530 PM MDT At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hisega, or 5 miles west of Rapid City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rapid City and Bear Country around 455 PM MDT. Reptile Gardens around 500 PM MDT. Rapid Valley and Hart Ranch around 505 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Black Gap, Rapid City Airport, Caputa and Thompson Butte. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 54 and 75. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Baker County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Baker Valley LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WIND EXPECTED ACROSS EXTREME SOUTHEASTERN OREGON THROUGH THE AFTERNOON SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH STRONG WIND ACROSS REMAINING AREAS OF EASTERN OREGON AND IDAHO INTO FRIDAY MORNING .Dry and windy conditions expected this afternoon across southeastern Oregon, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across the remainder of eastern Oregon and into Idaho. The influencing trough is expected to continue thunderstorms through the overnight hours with gusty to breezy winds. Because of the continued critical conditions overnight, some areas have been extended. Improved conditions expected on Friday as the trough moves eastward. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR WESTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST...EASTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 401...402 AND 646 * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms expected across the area through early Friday morning. Storms could produce abundant lightning, and gusty and erratic winds. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorms may produce outflow winds of 40 to 55 mph.
Harney County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Burns BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Burns BLM LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WIND EXPECTED ACROSS EXTREME SOUTHEASTERN OREGON THROUGH THE AFTERNOON SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH STRONG WIND ACROSS REMAINING AREAS OF EASTERN OREGON AND IDAHO INTO FRIDAY MORNING .Dry and windy conditions expected this afternoon across southeastern Oregon, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across the remainder of eastern Oregon and into Idaho. The influencing trough is expected to continue thunderstorms through the overnight hours with gusty to breezy winds. Because of the continued critical conditions overnight, some areas have been extended. Improved conditions expected on Friday as the trough moves eastward. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR BURNS BLM...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 636 * WINDS...For the southern portions of the zone, winds of 15 to 20 with gusts to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 14 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms anticipated for the northern portions of the zone for this afternoon and evening. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorms favored to produce outflow winds as strong as 40 to 55 mph.

