Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. Very dry and unstable conditions will support extreme fire behavior. Plume domination is possible with locally-generated erratic and gusty winds. Spotting could be problematic. * Affected area: In South Central OR...Fire Weather Zone 624, including the Bootleg Fire. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 10 percent. * Additional Information: Conditions will be most critical Wednesday as winds increase and RH reach their minimum. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#National Forest#Klamath Basin#Extreme Weather#Rh#Weather Gov Medford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Adams County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Washington East Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Washington East Columbia Basin; Northern Columbia Basin BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps and over a portion of the Okanogan Valley. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR THE COLUMBIA BASIN PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674). * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms with lightning and little precipitation. * Outflow Winds: Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph possible. * Impacts: Hot and dry conditions preceding the thunderstorms will result in elevated fire conditions. The addition of scattered thunderstorms with lightning and very little precipitation may lead to increased fire starts and fire spreads.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM MST The storm near Jerome which prompted the Severe Thunderstorm Warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire at 400 PM MST. This storm produced over an inch of rainfall just south of Jerome and minor flows may be observed in Blowout Creek and Oak Wash this afternoon.
Klamath County, ORweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 11:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Lake and central Klamath Counties through 245 PM PDT At 218 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Head Of The River Campground, or 32 miles east of Crater Lake, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Head Of The River Campground. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Broadwater County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116, 117, AND 118 * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Lightning in and near thunderstorms may cause new fire starts. In addition, gusty outflow winds may cause existing fires to exhibit erratic behavior.
Okanogan County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Okanogan Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Okanogan Valley BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps and over a portion of the Okanogan Valley. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE OKANOGAN VALLEY SOUTH OF OMAK| * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 684 East Washington Okanogan/Methow Valleys (Zone 684). * Winds: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 12 to 18 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread is likely with any new or existing fires. * Timing: The winds are expected to begin increasing later this afternoon combined with low relative humidity values. Winds should remain breezy through the night, however relative humidity values will increase steadily.
Holt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Holt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Atkinson, or 19 miles west of O`Neill, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include O`neill, O`Neill, Atkinson and Emmet. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 281 and 308. Highway 281 between mile markers 183 and 189. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...${observedHail} MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...${observedWind} MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Holt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Lewis And Clark County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 17:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lewis and Clark The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 507 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Garrison, or 12 miles north of Deer Lodge, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Lewis and Clark County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cherry County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cherry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHERRY...SOUTHWESTERN BROWN...BLAINE AND NORTHEASTERN THOMAS COUNTIES At 619 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Brewster to near Elsmere to near Purdum, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Brewster, Dunning, Halsey, Elsmere, Purdum, Koshopah and Hawley Flats. This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 222 and 240. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...${observedHail} MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...${observedWind} MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Deuel County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deuel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DEUEL COUNTY At 344 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Cochrane Rec Area, or 8 miles southeast of Clear Lake, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Cochrane Rec Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Umatilla County, ORweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Umatilla by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 16:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Umatilla THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN UMATILLA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Lake County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY At 832 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Kings Point, or 10 miles northeast of Polson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lake County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Duval County through 445 PM CDT At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Concepcion, or 11 miles south of Benavides, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Concepcion and Ramirez. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Pennington County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 16:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Rapid City A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pennington County through 530 PM MDT At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hisega, or 5 miles west of Rapid City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rapid City and Bear Country around 455 PM MDT. Reptile Gardens around 500 PM MDT. Rapid Valley and Hart Ranch around 505 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Black Gap, Rapid City Airport, Caputa and Thompson Butte. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 54 and 75. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Baker County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Baker Valley LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WIND EXPECTED ACROSS EXTREME SOUTHEASTERN OREGON THROUGH THE AFTERNOON SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH STRONG WIND ACROSS REMAINING AREAS OF EASTERN OREGON AND IDAHO INTO FRIDAY MORNING .Dry and windy conditions expected this afternoon across southeastern Oregon, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across the remainder of eastern Oregon and into Idaho. The influencing trough is expected to continue thunderstorms through the overnight hours with gusty to breezy winds. Because of the continued critical conditions overnight, some areas have been extended. Improved conditions expected on Friday as the trough moves eastward. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR WESTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST...EASTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 401...402 AND 646 * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms expected across the area through early Friday morning. Storms could produce abundant lightning, and gusty and erratic winds. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorms may produce outflow winds of 40 to 55 mph.
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Burney Basin and Northeast Plateau in Shasta County Including Northwest Lassen NF north of Lassen NP by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Burney Basin and Northeast Plateau in Shasta County Including Northwest Lassen NF north of Lassen NP; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Northern Sierra Including Lassen NP and Plumas and Lassen NF, S West of the Sierra Crest - West of Evans Peak, Grizzly Peak, Beckworth Peak; Stanislaus National Forest; Tahoe - Eldorado National Forest Red Flag Warning For Gusty Wind And Low Humidity Through This Evening .Areas of gusty wind, mainly over higher terrain and through favorably oriented canyons, will continue today as low pressure moves through. Combined with lower humidity will maintain areas of elevated to critical fire weather conditions. Wind decreases this evening, with lighter northerly wind expected Friday as temperatures warm and humidities lower. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 214, 221, 266, 268, AND 269 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 214, 221, 266, 268, and 269. * WIND...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with local gusts up to 35 mph, locally higher. Strongest wind expected over higher terrain and through favorable oriented canyons. Wind shifts to the west northwest late today. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity in the single digits to teens. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
Malheur County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Vale BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Vale BLM LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WIND EXPECTED ACROSS EXTREME SOUTHEASTERN OREGON THROUGH THE AFTERNOON SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH STRONG WIND ACROSS REMAINING AREAS OF EASTERN OREGON AND IDAHO INTO FRIDAY MORNING .Dry and windy conditions expected this afternoon across southeastern Oregon, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across the remainder of eastern Oregon and into Idaho. The influencing trough is expected to continue thunderstorms through the overnight hours with gusty to breezy winds. Because of the continued critical conditions overnight, some areas have been extended. Improved conditions expected on Friday as the trough moves eastward. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR VALE BLM...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 637 * WINDS...For the southern portions, winds of 15 to 20 with gusts to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 14 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms anticipated for the northern portions of the zone through early Friday morning. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorms favored to produce outflow winds as strong as 40 to 55 mph.
Baker County, ORweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 04:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Baker County through 845 PM PDT At 817 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Salisbury, or 10 miles southwest of Baker City, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baker City, Salisbury, Dooley Summit, Mason Dam, Pleasant Valley, Flagstaff Hill and Phillips Reservoir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Harney County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Burns BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Burns BLM LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WIND EXPECTED ACROSS EXTREME SOUTHEASTERN OREGON THROUGH THE AFTERNOON SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH STRONG WIND ACROSS REMAINING AREAS OF EASTERN OREGON AND IDAHO INTO FRIDAY MORNING .Dry and windy conditions expected this afternoon across southeastern Oregon, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across the remainder of eastern Oregon and into Idaho. The influencing trough is expected to continue thunderstorms through the overnight hours with gusty to breezy winds. Because of the continued critical conditions overnight, some areas have been extended. Improved conditions expected on Friday as the trough moves eastward. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR BURNS BLM...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 636 * WINDS...For the southern portions of the zone, winds of 15 to 20 with gusts to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 14 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms anticipated for the northern portions of the zone for this afternoon and evening. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorms favored to produce outflow winds as strong as 40 to 55 mph.
Adams County, IDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Boise BLM, Northern Boise National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Northern Boise BLM; Northern Boise National Forest LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WIND EXPECTED ACROSS EXTREME SOUTHEASTERN OREGON THIS AFTERNOON SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH STRONG ACROSS REMAINING AREAS OF EASTERN OREGON AND IDAHO MOUNTAINS BEGINNING THIS AFTERNOON .Dry and windy conditions expected this afternoon across southeastern Oregon, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across the remainder of eastern Oregon and into Idaho. This trough is expected to continue thunderstorms through the overnight hours with gusty to breezy winds continuing. Because of the continued critical conditions overnight, some areas have been extended. Improved conditions expected on Friday as the trough moves eastward. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE BLM AND NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400 AND 403 * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms expected for the across the area for this afternoon and evening. Storms could produce abundant lightning, and gusty and erratic winds. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorms may produce outflow winds of 40 to 50 mph.

Comments / 0

Community Policy