Red Flag Warning issued for Umpqua Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Umpqua Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 616 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 616 * Impacts: Very dry and unstable conditions will support extreme fire behavior. Plume domination is possible with locally- generated erratic and gusty winds. Spotting could be problematic. * Affected area: The Skyline Complex in Fire Weather Zone 616. * Wind: Northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph. * Minimum Humidity: 15 to 20 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.