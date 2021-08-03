Cancel
Siskiyou County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 284 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 284 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zone 284. This does include the Antelope Fire. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Minimum Humidity: 5 to 10 percent. * Additional Information: Conditions will be most critical Wednesday as winds increase and RH reach their minimum. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

alerts.weather.gov

Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Cascade Valleys, South Central Cascade Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Cascade Valleys; South Central Cascade Valleys BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps and over a portion of the Okanogan Valley. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 676) and Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 677). * Winds: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 19 percent in the valleys and 19 to 28 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread is likely with any new or existing fires.
Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Cascade Valleys, South Central Cascade Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Cascade Valleys; South Central Cascade Valleys BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys and Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys. * Winds: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. In the Kittitas Valley northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 19 percent in the valleys and 15 to 25 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread is likely with any new or existing fires.
Adams County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Washington East Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Washington East Columbia Basin; Northern Columbia Basin BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps and over a portion of the Okanogan Valley. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR THE COLUMBIA BASIN PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674). * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms with lightning and little precipitation. * Outflow Winds: Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph possible. * Impacts: Hot and dry conditions preceding the thunderstorms will result in elevated fire conditions. The addition of scattered thunderstorms with lightning and very little precipitation may lead to increased fire starts and fire spreads.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM MST The storm near Jerome which prompted the Severe Thunderstorm Warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire at 400 PM MST. This storm produced over an inch of rainfall just south of Jerome and minor flows may be observed in Blowout Creek and Oak Wash this afternoon.
Crook County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Blue Mountains, Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of thunderstorms with abundant lightning and dry fuels can contribute to new fire starts and gusty thunderstorm winds can promote extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Blue Mountains; Central Mountains of Oregon; Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains; Wallowa District THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED TODAY .An upper level storm system will move across the region today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. In addition to the lightning threat, a few strong to severe storms will be possible with gusty winds and hail. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611, OR640, OR641, WA641, OR642, OR643, OR644, OR645, WA643, AND WA645... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 643 Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, 643 Blue Mountains of Washington, 644 Central Blue Mountains, 645 Wallowa District and 645 Asotin County. * IMPACTS...The potential for abundant lightning combined with very dry fuels may result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds may also promote increased fire spread. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms with LAL`s of 3 to 4. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorms will have the potential to produce wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph.
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Burney Basin and Northeast Plateau in Shasta County Including Northwest Lassen NF north of Lassen NP by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Burney Basin and Northeast Plateau in Shasta County Including Northwest Lassen NF north of Lassen NP; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Northern Sierra Including Lassen NP and Plumas and Lassen NF, S West of the Sierra Crest - West of Evans Peak, Grizzly Peak, Beckworth Peak; Stanislaus National Forest; Tahoe - Eldorado National Forest Red Flag Warning For Gusty Wind And Low Humidity Through This Evening .Areas of gusty wind, mainly over higher terrain and through favorably oriented canyons, will continue today as low pressure moves through. Combined with lower humidity will maintain areas of elevated to critical fire weather conditions. Wind decreases this evening, with lighter northerly wind expected Friday as temperatures warm and humidities lower. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 214, 221, 266, 268, AND 269 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 214, 221, 266, 268, and 269. * WIND...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with local gusts up to 35 mph, locally higher. Strongest wind expected over higher terrain and through favorable oriented canyons. Wind shifts to the west northwest late today. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity in the single digits to teens. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
Holt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Okanogan County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Okanogan Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Okanogan Valley BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps and over a portion of the Okanogan Valley. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE OKANOGAN VALLEY SOUTH OF OMAK| * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 684 East Washington Okanogan/Methow Valleys (Zone 684). * Winds: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 12 to 18 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread is likely with any new or existing fires. * Timing: The winds are expected to begin increasing later this afternoon combined with low relative humidity values. Winds should remain breezy through the night, however relative humidity values will increase steadily.
Deuel County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deuel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DEUEL COUNTY At 344 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Cochrane Rec Area, or 8 miles southeast of Clear Lake, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Cochrane Rec Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cherry County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cherry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHERRY...SOUTHWESTERN BROWN...BLAINE AND NORTHEASTERN THOMAS COUNTIES At 619 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Brewster to near Elsmere to near Purdum, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Brewster, Dunning, Halsey, Elsmere, Purdum, Koshopah and Hawley Flats. This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 222 and 240. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...${observedHail} MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...${observedWind} MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Holt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Holt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Atkinson, or 19 miles west of O`Neill, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include O`neill, O`Neill, Atkinson and Emmet. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 281 and 308. Highway 281 between mile markers 183 and 189. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...${observedHail} MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...${observedWind} MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Lewis And Clark County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 17:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lewis and Clark The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 507 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Garrison, or 12 miles north of Deer Lodge, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Lewis and Clark County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH AND ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285...624 AND 625 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zone....285. In South Central OR Fire Zones...624, including the Bootleg Fire, and 625. * Wind: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with strong, damaging outflows possible. * Humidity: 5 to 15 percent. * Additional Information: Low humidities will steadily improve over the coming hours, but strong gusty winds will continue through this evening and the concern transitions to thunderstorms with strong gusty, erratic winds. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Cook County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Cook, east central St. Louis and central Lake Counties through 715 PM CDT At 649 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Forest Center, to 7 miles east of Fairbanks, to near Whiteface Reservoir. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Forest Center around 655 PM CDT. Dumbbell Lake and Thomas Lake Near Brimson around 700 PM CDT. Clear Lake and Wolf Lake around 705 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Brimson, Beaver Bay, Taconite Harbor and Highland Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Garfield; Petroleum; Southwest Phillips A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Phillips, west central Garfield and northeastern Petroleum Counties through 1145 PM MDT At 1047 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles south of Zortman, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crooked Creek Rec Area and U L Bend Rec Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Lake County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY At 832 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Kings Point, or 10 miles northeast of Polson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lake County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Custer County, IDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Salmon River Mountains, Salmon NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall criteria. Target Area: East Salmon River Mountains, Salmon NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 475 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF. * IMPACTS...Scattered thunderstorms may produce new fire starts. Also, gusty and erratic winds will likely cause existing fires to spread. Initial thunderstorms in the afternoon will start more dry but by the evening will transition into more wet thunderstorms. Moderate to heavy rain is possible Thursday evening into Friday morning. Localized flooding will be possible. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible near thunderstorms.
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Duval County through 445 PM CDT At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Concepcion, or 11 miles south of Benavides, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Concepcion and Ramirez. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Pennington County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 16:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Rapid City A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pennington County through 530 PM MDT At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hisega, or 5 miles west of Rapid City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rapid City and Bear Country around 455 PM MDT. Reptile Gardens around 500 PM MDT. Rapid Valley and Hart Ranch around 505 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Black Gap, Rapid City Airport, Caputa and Thompson Butte. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 54 and 75. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Broadwater County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Broadwater; Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Gallatin; Meagher; Southern Rocky Mountain Front Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lewis and Clark, northern Broadwater, Meagher, northeastern Gallatin and southwestern Cascade Counties through 645 PM MDT At 616 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles southwest of Wolf Creek to 13 miles northeast of East Helena to 18 miles northeast of Townsend to 16 miles south of White Sulphur Springs to 6 miles northwest of Clyde Park. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include White Sulphur Springs, Cascade, Wolf Creek, Fort Logan On The Smith River, York, Ringling, Fort Logan, Bowmans Corner, Marysville, Tower Rock State Park, Newlan Creek Reservoir, Craig, Lennep, Canyon Creek, Black Sandy State Park and Goose Bay. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 197 and 259. Highway 200 between mile markers 80 and 118. Highway 12 between mile markers 8 and 58. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 33. Highway 89 between mile markers 1 and 20, and between mile markers 39 and 57. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

