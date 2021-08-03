Cancel
Costilla County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 227 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm developing over southeastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county. This activity was nearly stationary. A quick 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall with this activity, and flash flooding may become possible if heavy rain persists. Locations impacted include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and southeastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county.

