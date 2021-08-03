Flood Advisory issued for Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Escambia; Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Escambia County in northwestern Florida Southwestern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen with additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches expected. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Warrington, Gulf Breeze, Mary Esther, Oriole Beach, Navarre, Navarre Beach, Pensacola Beach, Woodlawn Beach, Harper, Villa Sabine, Wynnehaven Beach, Beach Haven, Pleasant Grove and Quinavista.