Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Fire Weather Watch issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-05 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. Very dry and unstable conditions will support extreme fire behavior. Plume domination is possible with locally-generated erratic and gusty winds. Spotting could be problematic. * Affected area: In South Central OR...Fire Weather Zone 624, including the Bootleg Fire. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 10 percent. * Additional Information: Conditions will be most critical Wednesday as winds increase and RH reach their minimum. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#National Forest#Klamath Basin#Fire Weather Watch#Rh#Weather Gov Medford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Cascade Valleys, South Central Cascade Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Cascade Valleys; South Central Cascade Valleys BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys and Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys. * Winds: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. In the Kittitas Valley northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 19 percent in the valleys and 15 to 25 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread is likely with any new or existing fires.
Holt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Klamath County, ORweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 11:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Lake and central Klamath Counties through 245 PM PDT At 218 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Head Of The River Campground, or 32 miles east of Crater Lake, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Head Of The River Campground. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Cherry County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cherry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHERRY...SOUTHWESTERN BROWN...BLAINE AND NORTHEASTERN THOMAS COUNTIES At 619 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Brewster to near Elsmere to near Purdum, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Brewster, Dunning, Halsey, Elsmere, Purdum, Koshopah and Hawley Flats. This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 222 and 240. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...${observedHail} MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...${observedWind} MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Deuel County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deuel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DEUEL COUNTY At 344 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Cochrane Rec Area, or 8 miles southeast of Clear Lake, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Cochrane Rec Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cook County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Cook, east central St. Louis and central Lake Counties through 715 PM CDT At 649 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Forest Center, to 7 miles east of Fairbanks, to near Whiteface Reservoir. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Forest Center around 655 PM CDT. Dumbbell Lake and Thomas Lake Near Brimson around 700 PM CDT. Clear Lake and Wolf Lake around 705 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Brimson, Beaver Bay, Taconite Harbor and Highland Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Duval County through 445 PM CDT At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Concepcion, or 11 miles south of Benavides, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Concepcion and Ramirez. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Judith Basin County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Judith Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Judith Basin and west central Fergus Counties through 900 PM MDT At 837 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Stanford, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. Brief heavy rain is possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Glengarry and Danvers. This includes Highway 200 between mile markers 71 and 77. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Garfield; Petroleum; Southwest Phillips A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Phillips, west central Garfield and northeastern Petroleum Counties through 1145 PM MDT At 1047 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles south of Zortman, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crooked Creek Rec Area and U L Bend Rec Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; Platte, Goshen, Central and Eastern Laramie; Southwest Carbon County FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304, 308, AND 310 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310. * WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph during the afternoon. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 * THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry thunderstorms possible. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fergus; Judith Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Judith Basin and west central Fergus Counties through 900 PM MDT At 837 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Stanford, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. Brief heavy rain is possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Glengarry and Danvers. This includes Highway 200 between mile markers 71 and 77. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Umatilla County, ORweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Umatilla by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 16:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Umatilla THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN UMATILLA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Pennington County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 16:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Rapid City A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pennington County through 530 PM MDT At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hisega, or 5 miles west of Rapid City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rapid City and Bear Country around 455 PM MDT. Reptile Gardens around 500 PM MDT. Rapid Valley and Hart Ranch around 505 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Black Gap, Rapid City Airport, Caputa and Thompson Butte. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 54 and 75. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Broadwater County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Broadwater; Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Gallatin; Meagher; Southern Rocky Mountain Front Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lewis and Clark, northern Broadwater, Meagher, northeastern Gallatin and southwestern Cascade Counties through 645 PM MDT At 616 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles southwest of Wolf Creek to 13 miles northeast of East Helena to 18 miles northeast of Townsend to 16 miles south of White Sulphur Springs to 6 miles northwest of Clyde Park. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include White Sulphur Springs, Cascade, Wolf Creek, Fort Logan On The Smith River, York, Ringling, Fort Logan, Bowmans Corner, Marysville, Tower Rock State Park, Newlan Creek Reservoir, Craig, Lennep, Canyon Creek, Black Sandy State Park and Goose Bay. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 197 and 259. Highway 200 between mile markers 80 and 118. Highway 12 between mile markers 8 and 58. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 33. Highway 89 between mile markers 1 and 20, and between mile markers 39 and 57. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Baker County, ORweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 04:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Baker County through 845 PM PDT At 817 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Salisbury, or 10 miles southwest of Baker City, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baker City, Salisbury, Dooley Summit, Mason Dam, Pleasant Valley, Flagstaff Hill and Phillips Reservoir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Chase County, NEweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A PORTION OF SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ210...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Expected conditions may result in rapid fire growth. Fires may become difficult to control or contain.
Broadwater County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 17:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Canyon Ferry Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Gallatin; Jefferson; Meagher Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, south central Meagher, Jefferson and northern Gallatin Counties through 545 PM MDT At 512 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Silver Bow to near Manhattan to 8 miles northwest of Livingston. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Townsend, Boulder, Belgrade, Three Forks, Manhattan, Toston, Basin, Wickes, Rimini, Alhambra, Corbin, Ringling, Elkhorn State Park, Missouri Headwaters State Park, Logan, Radersburg, Maudlow, Elk Park, Silos and Trident. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 134 and 182. Interstate 90 near mile marker 259, and between mile markers 261 and 303. Highway 12 between mile markers 1 and 23, and between mile markers 70 and 109. Highway 287 between mile markers 88 and 97. Highway 89 between mile markers 38 and 45. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cheyenne County, KSweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne Critical fire weather conditions are expected Friday .Southerly winds gusting up to 35 mph will combine with above normal temperatures, relative humidity values as low as twelve percent, and dry surface fuels to produce critical fire weather conditions in the Fire Weather Watch area. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...079...252...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Timing...1 PM MDT (2 PM CDT) through 7 PM MDT (8 PM CDT). * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Temperatures...96 to 103 degrees. * Lightning...Isolated thunderstorms are possible across Yuma and Kit Carson counties after 5 PM MDT. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Lewis And Clark County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 17:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lewis and Clark The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 507 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Garrison, or 12 miles north of Deer Lodge, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Lewis and Clark County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Holt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

Comments / 1

Community Policy