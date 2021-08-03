Cancel
Mineral County, MT

Search efforts to continue for woman missing in Mineral Co.

The water search in the Clark Fork River in Mineral County has for Rebekah Barsotti has been suspended, according to the woman's mother. But Angela Mastrovito tells MTN News that volunteer efforts are continuing.

Mastrovito says the community search is now reaching out to agencies, private companies, and individuals who may have more advanced equipment and expertise to advance the search.

Mastrovito says specifically the group is looking for side sonar equipment, drones, and watercraft. Anyone who is able to help the volunteer search is asked to contact Mastrovito directly at (540) 834-6131 or reach out on her Facebook page .

The 34-year-old Barsotti of Missoula was last seen July 20 as she set out for a hike along the Clark Fork River in Mineral County near mile marker 71 on Interstate 90.

Her dog was later found dead about ten miles down the river from where Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth believes both went into the water.

