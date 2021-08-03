Cancel
Murfreesboro, TN

Surgery Center To Open in Murfreesboro’s New Salem Corridor

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, United Surgical Partners International (USPI) and physician partners will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest addition of ambulatory surgery centers – New Salem Surgery Center. In addition to general surgery, key specialties represented inside the 13,000-square-foot ambulatory surgical treatment center will include bariatrics, urology, ENT, and gastroenterology. The facility will also house an Ascension Medical Group specialty clinic for urogynecology and GI.

Comments / 0

