Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York City issues vaccine mandate for indoor activities, confuses entire country

By Rebecca Heilweil
Vox
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting in September, New York City will require people to prove they’ve received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to eat indoors, visit gyms, and go to theaters. The new program is called “Key to NYC Pass,” but it does not, as the name might imply, involve the release of a new app or vaccine passport. Instead, people can show a paper CDC vaccine card or an existing vaccine passport app to prove their status.

www.vox.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Florida State
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Vaccinations#Cdc#Gyms#Cdc#City Hall#Recode#The Nyc Covid Safe#The Excelsior Pass#Lesterhead#The White House#European#Ibm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
HealthPosted by
CBS DFW

Is A National Vaccine Mandate Coming?

(CBS DFW) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be nearing its end a few months ago. Case numbers were falling. People were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become clear that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The number of COVID cases is once again increasing across the country, thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Mass vaccination remains the only realistic path out of the pandemic. But the national vaccination rate has slowed from over 3 million shots per day in the spring to just over half a million shots per day this summer. The doses are readily available in most communities. The uninoculated are just unwilling to get them. Vaccination mandates are now being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. Short of a national vaccine mandate, how effective can they be?
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
NFLThe Guardian

The woman who rifles through New York’s garbage – exposing the city’s excesses

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Study finds unvaccinated more than twice as likely to get COVID-19 reinfection | Half of total US population fully vaccinated | Federal workers who lie about vaccination status could be fined, removed

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care. President Biden paid homage to his former boss by sporting a tan suit during former President Obama ’s birthday week. Flashback to 2014 when Obama sparked controversy for wearing a tan suit during an address about Russia and ISIS. If you have any tips,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Chalkbeat

‘This virus is behaving differently’: Experts weigh how NYC should protect schools against COVID this fall

One of the biggest questions on the minds of New York City’s public school families, principals, and teachers is what COVID precautions will look like at schools this fall. This school year is set to be far different from either of the last two. Hybrid learning is gone, and the city is planning to welcome every child back to their school building on Sept. 13. But even with the first day a month away and a highly transmissible COVID variant sweeping through the five boroughs, city officials have not yet informed families and educators about social distancing, in-school testing, and quarantine policies.
Public HealthCNN

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

More than 900 students in quarantine after second week of school in one Arkansas district. More than 900 students and 12 teachers are in quarantine as the second week of school comes to an end in Marion, Arkansas, as the district grapples with an outbreak of Covid-19 cases. Forty-seven students...
Public HealthWashington Times

Why I won’t get vaccinated for COVID-19

I got struck down. Like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I was bedridden; I couldn’t taste or eat. I had to excuse myself from a board room meeting because I wasn’t feeling well. I’ve never whimpered out, I’ve never let illness be an excuse, but there I was, sick and needing a way out.
Florida StatePosted by
PBS NewsHour

Thousands of Floridians hospitalized with COVID-19, as governor rejects CDC recommendations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida hospital chain is suspending elective surgeries and putting beds in conference rooms, an auditorium and even a cafeteria as many more patients seek treatment for COVID-19. “We are seeing a surge like we’ve not seen before in terms of the patients coming,” Memorial Healthcare System’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Napp said Wednesday during a news conference in Hollywood.
MLBVox

Covid-19 cases now fall into 3 distinct categories

Even as the current surge of Covid-19 in the United States surpasses those in the spring and summer of 2020, trailing only the devastating winter wave, it is being driven by a different mix of cases than the prior waves. Back then, the coronavirus was still new and most people...
New York City, NYNewsweek

New York City to Require Vaccination Proof to Dine Indoors, Use Gyms

New York City will require proof of vaccination for gyms and dine-in restaurants starting later this month. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the new initiative at his Tuesday media briefing. Individuals will need to provide documentation that they were vaccinated against COVID-19 for activities including eating at restaurants, working out at gyms and watching live performances.
New York City, NYObserver

No, Vaccine Mandates Aren’t Anything New

As the delta variant surges, companies ranging from Morgan Stanley to Microsoft have now called on their employees to get vaccinated if they want to return to the office. Restaurant owners like Danny Meyer of Union Square Hospitality Group require patrons to show proof of vaccination in order to even enter his establishments. Gyms like Equinox are doing the same.
Public Healthstardem.com

CDC: 74% of COVID cases in study were among fully vaccinated; Walmart, Disney requiring vaccines

WASHINGTON — Fully vaccinated persons made up 74% of a summer COVID-19 outbreak studied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC looked at coronavirus cases in Barnstable County, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. The findings were released Friday as fears of COVID’s Delta variant sparks renewed mask mandates and a growing list of private and public sector vaccine requirements for workers.
Public HealthThe Spokesman-Review

Biden directs Pentagon to plan for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he was taking the first step toward making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for members of the military . “Since many vaccinations are required for active-duty military today, I’m asking the Defense Department to look into how and when they will add COVID-19 to the list of vaccinations our armed forces must get,” Biden said in an address from the White House.

Comments / 0

Community Policy