Taylor went 3-for-4 with two home runs in Sunday's win over the Rockies. Taylor clubbed two homers in the same game for the second time over his last six games, and he has launched five dingers over that span. The infielder is also riding a six-game hitting streak with four multi-hit contests. He's hitting .480 in that span, making him one of the hottest bats in the National League over the past week.