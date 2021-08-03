Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Hollywood, CA

Melissa Crowder appointed WeHo City Clerk

By WEHO ville
Posted by 
WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

West Hollywood City Council appointed Melissa Crowder as the new City Clerk at their meeting Monday night. The City Clerk is the local official for elections, local legislation, the Public Records Act, the Political Reform Act, and the Brown Act (open meeting laws). Before and after the City Council takes action, the City Clerk ensures that actions are in compliance with all federal, state, and local statutes and regulations and that all actions are properly executed, recorded, and archived.

wehoville.com

Comments / 0

WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
West Hollywood, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Act#History Of The City#Weho City#The City Council#Commissioners Advisory#Boardmembers Task Force#Assistant City Clerk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Council tweaks cannabis map, allowing Fantom Flower a chance to bloom

West Hollywood City Council approved a controversial change to the buffer zone keeping cannabis businesses 600 feet away from West Hollywood Park. City zoning laws prohibit cannabis businesses from operating within 600 feet of so-called “sensitive-use areas” — daycare facilities, youth centers, or schools within a park property. Parks themselves are not considered sensitive-use areas, but Tiny Tots, a daycare center within the park, would.
California StatePosted by
WEHOville.com

‘The most walkable city?’ not for many disabled residents.

With a Walk Score of 91 and a size of 1.9 square miles, the City of West Hollywood is ranked as one of the most walkable cities in the State of California. Its extensive sidewalks attracted many people with disabilities to make their homes here. But today, they must compete for limited sidewalk space with strollers, bikes, dogs on leashes, plus the scooters, and outzones.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Opinion Sunday: Uphold the Cannabis Buffer Map, Maintain our Integrity

Adult-use Retailers Association urges City Council not to re-write the rules for individual businesses. Dear Mayor Horvath and Members of the City Council,. On behalf of the Adult Use Retailers Association of West Hollywood (AURA), I urge you to protect the integrity of your City Cannabis Licensing process and reject privately-made, inappropriate revisions to the publicly-distributed Cannabis Sensitive Use Buffer Map.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Planning Commission reviews WeHo’s Housing Element Update

The Housing Element Report highlights the city’s specific housing needs, availability, and affordability. Publishers Note: WEHOville is proud to welcome Jessica Ryzenberg to our team of local writers and contributors. Jessica is a resident of Norma Triangle with a degree in Journalism and worked with local news organizations in both Miami and San Francisco before moving to West Hollywood. Jessica’s focus on behalf of WEHOville will be the planning commission and developments. She understands the complexities and constraints of putting out compelling honest content and we are proud to welcome Jessica as our new resident contributor, and journalist.
PoliticsPosted by
WEHOville.com

Scooters run amok in WeHo

Electronic scooters continued to contribute to a chaotic situation on WeHo’s streets this week, with Sheriff’s Deputies seemingly uninterested in issuing citations for riding on the sidewalk or leaving scooters in the way of pedestrians. Below, a gas-guzzling open-air pickup truck is used to gather scooters for recharging. Since they...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WEHOville.com

Stonewall Dems elect Mohajer as new president

The Stonewall Democratic Club has a new president after members ousted Lester Aponte in favor of challenger Alex Mohajer in a razor-thin 51 percent to 49 percent vote Monday night. Mohajer finished a mere six votes ahead of Aponte, out of 443 votes cast. Mohajer becomes the club’s first millennial...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

‘Out on Robertson’ will be open this weekend, but awaiting David Cooley decision on next week.

Here we go again. The pilot program “Out on Robertson’ was scheduled to have a completion date of July 19th. But, at this past Wednesday, June 21st City Council meeting the item was set to end or extend. Despite the clear end date as planned Council member D’Amico proposed an extra two weeks to give notice to the Abbey. Erickson seconded the motion. But brushback came immediately from Council member Meister who pointed out the clear end date as proposed in the original ‘Out of Robertson’ pilot program.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

City Council axes ‘Out on Robertson’ program

The word is in: “Out on Robertson” is out. West Hollywood City Council voted unanimously to discontinue the pilot program that closed Robertson Blvd. to vehicular traffic on weekends in an effort to stimulate businesses affected by the COVID pandemic. “This was a great example of trying something new, seeing...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Resources for Electric Vehicle owners in WeHo

Before you buy that Tesla, there are some things you should know about driving and owning an electric vehicle in West Hollywood. For starters, there are currently only 52 public charging stations in the city, according to map site plugshare.com. Since 2018, new buildings have been required to have in...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

City Hall re-opens Monday (by appointment only)

After more than a year under lockdown, West Hollywood City Hall will finally re-open to the public on Monday, July 26. But if you need something, you’ll have to make an appointment. City Councilmember John Erickson shared the news on his Facebook page along with directions and guidelines. Here’s how...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

POLL: Should library be renamed for Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

The City of West Hollywood is conducting a community survey to solicit public input about a naming request to rename the West Hollywood Library in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Community participation in this survey is an important part of the engagement process and feedback is essential. The Naming Survey participation deadline is Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Community members may access the survey at w.eho.city/namingsurvey.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Council OKs digital billboard at Sunset and Cory

The integration of digital billboards into the West Hollywood cityscape arose again as a topic of discussion during City Council’s meeting Monday night. Councilmembers reviewed an application to convert an existing, one-sided static billboard located at 9157 Sunset Boulevard to a new, one-sided digital billboard for offsite advertising. The developers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy