Melissa Crowder appointed WeHo City Clerk
West Hollywood City Council appointed Melissa Crowder as the new City Clerk at their meeting Monday night. The City Clerk is the local official for elections, local legislation, the Public Records Act, the Political Reform Act, and the Brown Act (open meeting laws). Before and after the City Council takes action, the City Clerk ensures that actions are in compliance with all federal, state, and local statutes and regulations and that all actions are properly executed, recorded, and archived.wehoville.com
