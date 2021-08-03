Cancel
La Compagnie ventures into air cargo

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Compagnie has appointed Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) to support its first-ever venture into the air cargo market. It has awarded WFS a three-year contract to handle cargo onboard its Airbus A321LR services from Paris Orly to Newark International Airport, which will increase from the current four flights a week to seven in September.

