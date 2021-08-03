La Compagnie ventures into air cargo

Lufthansa guests traveling in Economy Class on select long-haul flights, effective August 2, 2021, will have the option of booking a Sleeper’s Row at the check-in or at the gate, before their flight. With this new attractive offer, passengers will receive an entire row of seats for themselves, consisting of three to four adjacent seats, for the entire duration of the flight. This offer comes with a comfortable pillow, blanket and mattress topper of Business Class quality, allowing passengers to fully relax while on board before reaching their final destination. The Safety during the flight is ensured by a special seat belt, which remains fastened even when the passenger is lying down, including separate safety instructions. Furthermore, passengers who book a Sleeper’s Row can benefit from pre-boarding, allowing them enter the aircraft earlier than other guests.