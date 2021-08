New chapter, new leadership for Sodexo: Sodexo announces changes in its governance. Issy-les-Moulineaux, July 27, 2021 Sodexo (NYSE Euronext Paris FR 0000121220-OTC: SDXAY). Sodexo’s Board of Directors, chaired by Sophie Bellon, decided to launch a search for a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This decision is intended to enable the Group to strengthen its competitiveness and accelerate its transformation while confronted by post-Covid challenges. Our environment is significantly influenced by the acceleration of new consumer behaviors and trends, by digital and technological disruptions, and the emergence of new business models. This new phase should enable the Group to rapidly adapt to the expectations of its clients and consumers and return to solid, profitable, and responsible growth over the long term.