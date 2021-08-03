Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Watch: Lightning strike splits large California tree in half

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b98uh_0bGhDfH900

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — A large pine tree in California dramatically split in half after being hit by lightning over the weekend, authorities said.

Video in the Big Bear Lake area of the San Bernardino National Forest showed the Jeffrey pine, believed to be nearly 200 years old, catch fire after being hit by a bolt of lightning and then split at its trunk, awash in flames, KABC reported.

Michael Bogan, who filmed the scene across the way from the Big Bear Airport, said he saw the flash of lightning.

“It was a gorgeous 200+-year-old healthy tree that had an unlucky day,” Bogan tweeted.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters responded to five separate lightning strike fires on Saturday, the San Bernardino National Forest said. Because of its size and for safety reasons, the aging pine was impossible to take down, KTLA reported.

A fire crew was assigned to the area overnight as the big tree smoldered, the television station reported.

Firefighters eventually cut the tree down, KABC reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Bear Lake, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Big Bear Lake, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calif#Tree#Extreme Weather#Kabc#Lightning Strike#R5 Fire News#U S Forest Service#Ktla#Fs#Sanbernardinonf#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
California StatePosted by
WDBO

5 people missing as Dixie Fire continues path of destruction in California

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Five people are missing as the Dixie Fire rages on in California, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Saturday. "We are seeking the public and the media’s assistance is helping us locate the individuals so we can report back to their loved ones," they said, adding that their investigation unit has already located 21 other individuals who were previously unaccounted for.
Sturgis, SDPosted by
WDBO

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: Bikers swarm South Dakota amid COVID-19 surge

STURGIS, S.D. — With an estimated 700,000 bikers expected to converge on South Dakota’s Black Hills this weekend for the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, public health officials are bracing for the event’s potential COVID-19 superspreader fallout. According to The Washington Post, at least 649 COVID-19 cases were linked to...

Comments / 2

Community Policy