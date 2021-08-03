Cancel
Air Seychelles to resume scheduled flights to Mauritius in October

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir Seychelles will be resuming scheduled passenger flights to the neighboring island of Mauritius this October, after an absence of more than 18 months on the route. The return of the Seychelles flag carrier to the Indian Ocean Island, follows the announcement of the full reopening of the Mauritius borders starting from October 1, 2021, leading to further ease in movement for fully vaccinated travelers looking to explore the many treasures the tropical destination has to offer.

