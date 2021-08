DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse reached an agreement with Wolverine Worldwide to become the exclusive in-store distributor of Hush Puppies beginning in 2022. “Hush Puppies is a wonderful brand for Millennials who desire both style and comfort in their busy, on-the-go lifestyles,” said DSW’s Chief Merchandising Officer Jim Weinberg. “We continue to deliver differentiated products to our customers, and this exciting new partnership between DSW and Wolverine Worldwide is a great opportunity to further build our robust assortment of brands that meet all our customers’ needs. DSW customers have enjoyed Hush Puppies for years, and we are delighted to become the sole physical destination for this iconic brand in North America.”