Wolverine Worldwide Acquires Women’s Activewear Brand Sweaty Betty

By PRESS RELEASES
shop-eat-surf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweaty Betty, a global fitness and lifestyle brand on a mission to empower women, has a new owner. Photo: Business Wire. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), which operates one of the world’s largest portfolios of footwear and lifestyle brands, today announced that it has acquired Sweaty Betty®, a global fitness and lifestyle brand on a mission to empower women. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $410 million and closed on August 2, 2021.

