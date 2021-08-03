Wolverine Worldwide Acquires Women’s Activewear Brand Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty, a global fitness and lifestyle brand on a mission to empower women, has a new owner. Photo: Business Wire. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), which operates one of the world’s largest portfolios of footwear and lifestyle brands, today announced that it has acquired Sweaty Betty®, a global fitness and lifestyle brand on a mission to empower women. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $410 million and closed on August 2, 2021.shop-eat-surf.com
Comments / 0