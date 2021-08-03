Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computer Science

Remembering Bob Moses: “If We Can Do It, Then We Should”

Boston University
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn December 2019, I sent Bob Moses a text that I had made the decision to apply to BU Wheelock’s Math and Science PhD program and would love if he wrote me a letter of recommendation. At this point, he and I had debated for several months about which school (and group of scholars within the college) in the Northeast would be the right fit for me.

www.bu.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Conventions#Ypp#The Algebra Project#The Mobius Function#Stem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
EducationBoston University

Partnership with ACTFL Supports Graduate Studies in World Language Education

BU Wheelock and the American Council on Teaching Foreign Languages (ACTFL) have launched a new partnership that supports students who are pursuing graduate degrees in World Language/Modern Foreign Language Education. Active ACTFL members can now receive a 33% scholarship for part-time enrollment in BU Wheelock’s EdM in World Language Education...
Fairfield, CTWTNH.com

Quinnipiac University professor writes cookbook for college students

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A clinical associate professor of athletic training and sports medicine at Quinnipiac University has written a cookbook for college kids. “There are many recipes in the book that are specifically dorm-friendly,” said Dana Angelo White, author of “Healthy, Quick & Easy College Cookbook.”. White gives students...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Independent

‘The Things We Do Not Say’

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and as part of a Cal Humanities project exploring immigrant identity, the Santa Barbara Public Library invites artists of Latin American origin to submit works of visual art for a provocatively themed show called The Things We Do Not Say. Applications can be submitted here and should be completed by Thursday, August 19. The object of the show is to open discussion between generations of immigrants about aspects of their experience that may be difficult to talk about within the context of the individual family. Younger artists are encouraged to create and display work that will offer their elders ways to express feelings and describe experiences that might previously have been considered taboo. Priority will be given to artists who are residents of Santa Barbara County, and the exhibition will be on view at the library’s main branch throughout September and October.
CollegesCornell University

Library research informs Cornell’s COVID-19 models

When Cornell’s COVID-19 Modeling Team began developing protocols for the return to campus in summer 2020, they turned to Cornell librarians to comprehensively answer a series of rapidly evolving – and critically important – questions. “The librarians are experts at being able to synthesize evidence from the literature,” said Peter...
Educationpioneerinstitute.org

UVA Prof. E.D. Hirsch, Jr. on Core Knowledge, Equity, & Educating Citizens

This week on “The Learning Curve,” co-hosts Cara Candal and Gerard Robinson talk with Professor E.D. Hirsch, Jr., founder and chairman of the Core Knowledge Foundation, professor emeritus at the University of Virginia, and acclaimed author of the books, Cultural Literacy: What Every American Needs to Know and How to Educate a Citizen: The Power of Shared Knowledge to Unify a Nation. They discuss his newest book on how policymakers, teachers, and students can use our country’s complicated, shared past to educate for common civic purposes. They also talk about troubling results on national and international assessments of K-12 reading and math, and Prof. Hirsch’s December 2020 open letter to NAEP’s governing board, published in EducationWeek, recommending that they not follow through with plans to replace NAEP’s assessment of reading comprehension for the 2025 tests. They explore the NAEP change’s implications for assessing and improving reading results in America’s schools, and he shares thoughts on how to improve academic quality and equity across the entire system. Then they turn to the academic quality of state-approved teacher preparation programs, insights from the Core Knowledge Foundation’s work in education schools, and models of success among schools in other states and countries.
Tempe, AZasu.edu

ASU professor wins best book award

Mark Ramirez awarded Best Book on Race, Ethnicity, and Politics for 2020 for 'Ignored Racism: White Animus Towards Latinos'. The American Political Science Association has named Arizona State University Associate Professor Mark Ramirez’s most recent book the Best Book on Race, Ethnicity, and Politics for 2020. The book, titled "Ignored...
Charitieswustl.edu

Eliot Society Volunteers

United by a unique sensibility that transcends geography and generation, the Washington University community shares an impulse to collaborate and innovate, and to move forward by giving back. I am thrilled to lead the Eliot Society, energized by the dedication of my fellow volunteers, and confident that our efforts are helping WashU continue to soar.
Madison, WIUW Madison

New Faculty Focus: Chloe Grace Hart

Editor’s Note: UW–Madison again is introducing new faculty members through New Faculty Focus. To be featured, contact Mike Klein at mjklein3@wisc.edu. Educational/professional background: B.A., Cornell University; M.A. and Ph.D., Stanford University. How did you get into your field? I remember growing fascinated in middle school by how people sorted into...
Collegeselizabethton.com

King U. Institute for Faith & Culture welcomes Wake Forest Dean

King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture (IFC) begins its 2021-22 Speaker Series, entitled “Listen to Your Life,” by welcoming Jonathan Lee Walton, Ph.D., dean of the Wake Forest Divinity School. Walton is a social ethicist whose scholarship focuses on evangelical Christianity and its relationship to mass media and political...

Comments / 0

Community Policy